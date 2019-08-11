Sunday, Aug 11, 2019 | Last Update : 12:19 PM IST

We had a wonderful time shooting in Kashmir: superstar Mahesh Babu

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 11, 2019, 11:20 am IST
Updated : Aug 11, 2019, 11:20 am IST

His 25th film Maharshi, which released this May was a success at the box office.

Mumbai: Actor and Superstar Mahesh Babu who blasted the fans with the first look of Sarileru Neekevvaru. His 25th film Maharshi, which released this May was a success at the box office. And now, he’s shooting for his next Telugu film Sarileru Neekevvaru, which will release in 2020 has a packed schedule.

What’s noteworthy is the fact that in his career spanning over four decades, this the first time that Superstar Mahesh Babu shot a film in Kashmir. And, the actor says he just can’t get over the beauty of the place! Mahesh Babu who plays an army officer in the film also celebrated his seven-year-old daughter Sitara's birthday there.

Talking more about filming in Kashmir Superstar Mahesh Babu asserts, “I’ve shot for my films at varied domestic locations and even abroad, but somehow I never got the chance to shoot in the ‘paradise on earth’. We had a wonderful time shooting there; the locals were so warm and cooperative with the entire team that it was a delight to shoot. Looking forward to go there again!”

For this upcoming film, the actor zeroed in on Kashmir’s picturesque beauty and amazing locations. The film’s unit had shot the required portions before the abrogation of Article 370 by the central government. By July-end, the unit had wrapped up the shoot and headed to Hyderabad for the next shooting schedule.

After enjoying the massive success of Maharshi, Superstar Mahesh Babu is all set with his upcoming release Sarileru Neekevvaru and the testimony of the same is the introductory video of the same. The actor has recently launched his own clothing line named 'THE HUMBL CO' inspired by the larger than life persona of the beloved actor.

