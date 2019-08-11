Varun Dhawan-Sara Ali Khan starrer 'Coolie No 1 remake' motion poster out; watch

The original film which starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead was directed by filmmaker David Dhawan.

New Delhi: Motion poster of much-awaited movie 'Coolie No. 1' remake starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan has released.

The 'Kalank' actor on Sunday unveiled the motion poster on his Twitter handle. "Mujhe pata hai ki aapko pata hai. Aapko pata hai ki mujhe pata hai. Lekin kya aapko voh pata hai jo mujhe pata hai? ##1May2020#CoolieNo.1," he tweeted.

Actors began shooting for the movie in Bangkok, earlier this week. Varun is teaming up with Sara Ali Khan for the first time in the 'Coolie No.1' remake. The film will hit the screens on May 1, next year.

The original film which starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead was directed by Varun's father and filmmaker David Dhawan. David will also direct the upcoming film, which will be produced by Vashu Bhagnani, who also bankrolled the 1995 classic.

Varun, who was last seen in period drama 'Kalank', recently wrapped up Remo D'Souza's 'Street Dancer 3D', wherein he is paired opposite Shraddha Kapoor. Sara will be seen in Imtiaz Ali's new directorial movie alongside Kartik Aaryan.