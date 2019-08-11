Sunday, Aug 11, 2019 | Last Update : 12:19 PM IST

#AnuragKashyap trends on Twitter after he deletes account citing threat to family

ANI
Published : Aug 11, 2019, 11:37 am IST
Updated : Aug 11, 2019, 11:37 am IST

Before he quit the microblogging site, the filmmaker put out two tweets explaining the reason behind his move.

Anurag Kashyap.
New Delhi: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap who has been outspoken in expressing his political beliefs and opinions, deleted his Twitter account on Saturday citing concern for his family. This sent the Twitterverse in a frenzy with people starting the hashtag trend- #AnuragKashyap.

Before he quit the microblogging site, the filmmaker put out two tweets explaining the reason behind his move. The screenshots of his last tweets shared on Twitter includes the mention of threat calls being made to his parents and daughter.

The tweet read, "When your parents start to get calls and your daughter gets online threats you know that no one wants to talk. There isn't going to be reason or rationale." Saying that "thug" will rule, Anurag even took a jibe at the term 'new India' and went on to write, "Thug will rule and thuggery will be the new way of life. Congratulations everyone on this new India and hope you all thrive."

In another tweet shared a few moments later, he announced that this would be his last tweet as he isn't allowed to speak his mind freely. "Wish you all the happiness and success. This would be my last tweet as I leave twitter. When I won't be allowed to speak my mind without fear then I would rather not speak at all. Goodbye," Anurag's last tweet read.

While Anurag's tweet divided people on the micro-blogging site, some stood up for him with one of the user tweeting, "So now if I decide to voice my opinions against the policies of the government, I'll be forced to leave all my social media? Wow, it certainly is the new India."

"If someone is not able to speak his mind then it's surely a loss to entire society.. We may agree or disagree but speaking without fear is what we all aspire in a democratic free country," tweeted another user.

While another user called it just a stunt to get "mileage". "He can go to police! If he is being threatened! Why indulge in such drama to get some mileage! #AnuragKashyap you are the ambassador of crudity in reel n real life. Stop sermonising if you cannot handle a different opinion !" the user tweeted.

