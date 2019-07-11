-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-

Thursday, Jul 11, 2019 | Last Update : 09:20 AM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Ind vs NZ semi-final match: Bollywood celebs react to team India's loss in ICC CWC'19

ANI
Published : Jul 11, 2019, 8:26 am IST
Updated : Jul 11, 2019, 8:28 am IST

The match, which went on for two days due to rain on the first day, didn't just leave fans disappointed but also B-town celebs.

Bollywood celebs react to India's loss in ICC CWC'19. (Photo: Twitter)
 Bollywood celebs react to India's loss in ICC CWC'19. (Photo: Twitter)

New Delhi: Team India's journey in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup came to an end today as New Zealand defeated the Indian cricket team in the semi-finals of the tournament, shattering the dreams of millions of Indian fans.

The match, which went on for two days due to rain on the first day, didn't just leave the fans disappointed but also Bollywood celebrities. Even after a shaky start, Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni's partnership got the team close to the score, but they still couldn't make it.

While people are still reeling over India's loss in the tournament, Bollywood celebrities took to Twitter to express their disappointment after India missed their chance to lift the World Cup trophy.

Anupam Kher, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Riteish Deshmukh, Rishi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Rampal, Randeep Hooda, Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi, and Boman Irani, among many others, hailed team India for putting up a good fight against the Kiwis.

Aamir took to the micro-blogging site and wrote for him India "had already won the world cup when we qualified for the semis." "Hard luck Virat. Just wasn't our day today. For me, India had already won the world cup when we qualified for the semis at the top of the list as the no 1 team. Well played guys, throughout the tournament. I just wish it hadn't rained yesterday... the result might have been different. But well done. Proud of our team. Love. A," he wrote.

Anupam shared a picture of the Indian cricket team and thanked the players for their efforts. He also said that the team binds everyone together and brings out "the Indian in us." "Thank you Indian Cricket Team for your game & your efforts. You played very well. You bind us together. You bring out the Indian in us. In fact You bring out the tricolour in us. You will always be our Heroes. We love you," he tweeted.

KJo appreciated the Indian cricket team's efforts and said we should applaud them for their "incredible journey" and not "just focus on the destination." "I hate to sound like an old school uncle (trollers will say aunt but it's not about me) whn I say "nazar lag gayee.." the boys fought valiantly and had a great run! We must applaud their incredible journey..not just focus on the destination! #ICCCWC2019 @imVkohli and team INDIA," he wrote.

Ayushmann too hailed India's performance and said it was a "rare bad day in office." "Team India! We are proud of you. It was a rare bad day in office. Chin up. Well played. Well fought. #INDvNZ," he tweeted.

Riteish took to Twitter and applauded Dhoni and Jadeja for giving a tough fight to the Kiwis. He also congratulated New Zealand on their win. "You are a true legend of the game @msdhoni, @imjadeja what a brilliant knock !!!! Sad that we a lost today but proud of our Indian Team - & many congratulations to team New Zealand on their win," he tweeted.

Rishi hailed both the teams and wrote, "Well played New Zealand, well played India! Underdogs did it."

Sonakshi took to the micro-blogging site and hailed the boys for "playing well." She wrote, "Love and respect to our indian cricket team ALWAYS! in wins and in losses, we are with you well played boys."

Randeep's tweet was the most relatable one by far as he shared how he felt after Dhoni was run out. "Hard luck team india .. played a very spirited game through the tournament the wicket of Dhoni and his walk back just broke my heart #INDvsNZ proud nonetheless," he tweeted.

New Zealand ended India's campaign at the World Cup as they defeated the Men in Blue by 18 runs. India got off to a horrendous start while chasing a moderate target of 240 on the reserve day. The Kiwi bowlers rattled the top-order of India. Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni rebuilt the innings and added 116 runs.

Trent Boult changed the match contours as he dismissed Jadeja. Towards the end when the onus was on Dhoni, Martin Guptill pulled off a close run out. India were bundled out on 221.

Tags: icc cwc 2019, bollywood, india vs new zealand semi final match, cwc 2019 semi final, india
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Entertainment

Disha Patani.

Disha Patani finds perfect way to deal with the trolls; read here

Trishala Dutt and Sanjay Dutt with wife Maanayata

‘Trishala part of Dutt’s past’

Sridevi

One tight slap

Tisca Chopra

Want to do comedy: Tisca Chopra

MOST POPULAR

1

Disha Patani finds perfect way to deal with the trolls; read here

2

Gujarat: Lions will be tracked using radio collars in Gir forest

3

Over 3,133 cr digital transactions in FY19, positive trend for ongoing fiscal: Prasad

4

They don’t know yet! India has lost

5

12-year old in Hyderabad emerges as software developer and budding entrepreneur

more

Editors' Picks

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

more

ALSO FROMLife

The two new-born cubs were born on May 10 in the Dvur Kralove safari park. (Photo: AP/Petr David Josek)

New-born lion cub photos that will melt your heart

European cities celebrated LGBTQ pride on Saturday with colorful parades. (Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez)

Europe celebrates LGBTQ Pride with colourful parades

The spectacular firewords display at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC, to celebrate the Fourth of July. (Photo: AP/Alex Brandon)

Breathtaking firework display on the Fourth of July

Valentino's Haute Couture collection was accompanied by a lot of headgear and a new make up trend of coloured eye brows. With rest of the make up kept simple, the eyebrows stood out. (Photo: AP/Kamil Zihnioglu)

Paris Fashion Week F/W 2020: Best of Haute Couture

The 'Hypnosis' collection by Dutch designer Iris Van Herpen included large hypnotic installations across the stage for a dramatic effect. (Photo: AP/Francois Mori)

Paris Fashion Week F/W 2019: Hypnotic silhouettes with exaggerated details

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri accepts applause at the end of the Dior Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2020 fashion collection presented in Paris. (Photo: AP/Michel Euler)

Paris Fashion Week F/W 2020: Back to Black

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham