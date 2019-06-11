Ranveer Singh fan passes away in sudden death, Gully Boy actor pays tribute

Apart from Ranveer, celebs like Riddhi Dogra, Zareen Khan, Himansh Kohli and others too paid tribute to the fan.

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has paid tribute to his young fan who passed away recently.

The Gully Boy star shared a collage with his late young fan Jatin Dulera in his Instagram story and wrote, "RIP lil homie".

Ranveer Singh's Instagram story. (Photo: Instagram)

One of the popular paparazzi, Viral Bhayani revealed in a post revealed, "He was just getting ready to go to office and collapsed in his bathroom as his breathing stopped."

See Viral Bhayani post here:

Apart from Ranveer, celebs like Riddhi Dogra, Zareen Khan, Himansh Kohli and others too paid tribute to Jatin.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh will next be seen in '83 in which the actor to essay the role of Kapil Dev, who lifted the World Cup for India in 1983. '83 also stars R Badree, Hardy Sandhu, Chirag Patil, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Bhasin, Ammy Virk and Saahil Khattar.

Directed by Kabir Khan, '83 is set to release on April 10, 2020.