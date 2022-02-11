Friday, Feb 11, 2022 | Last Update : 04:27 PM IST

  Entertainment   Bollywood  11 Feb 2022  Shabana Azmi calls out Kangana Ranaut for her Hijab row comment
Entertainment, Bollywood

Shabana Azmi calls out Kangana Ranaut for her Hijab row comment

ANI
Published : Feb 11, 2022, 1:36 pm IST
Updated : Feb 11, 2022, 1:36 pm IST

Sharing Kangana's post on her official Twitter handle, Shabana questioned her comments on the hijab row in Karnataka

Shabana Azmi and Kangana Ranaut. (Twitter via ANI)
  Shabana Azmi and Kangana Ranaut. (Twitter via ANI)

New Delhi: Former Rajya Sabha MP and veteran star Shabana Azmi has called out actor Kangana Ranaut for her controversial statements on the ongoing Hijab row in India.

Taking to her Instagram on Thursday night, Kangana shared her reaction on the ongoing controversy that erupted after the Karnataka government on February 5 issued an order mandating a dress code in all schools and colleges, with a ban on clothes that "disturb equality, integrity and public law and order".

 

Students from Government Girls PU college in the Udupi district were allegedly denied entry for wearing Hijab, a head covering worn by Muslim women.

The 'Queen' actor shared a post by author Anand Ranganathan and wrote, "If you want to show courage, show it by not wearing burqa in Afghanistan. Learn to break free, not cage yourself."

Sharing Kangana's post on her official Twitter handle, Shabana questioned, "Correct me if I'm wrong but Afghanistan is a theocratic state and when I last checked India was a secular democratic republic ?!!"

On Wednesday, Shabana's husband, veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar also condemned the Hijab row in India.

 

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "I have never been in favour of Hijab or Burqa. I still stand by that, but at the same time, I have nothing but deep contempt for these mobs of hooligans who are trying to intimidate a small group of girls and that too unsuccessfully. Is this their idea of 'MANLINESS'. What a pity."

Previously, actor turned politician, Hema Malini had reacted to the controversy and told ANI, "Schools are for education and religious matters should not be taken there. Every school has a uniform that should be respected. You can wear whatever you want outside the school."

The whole controversy erupted after the Karnataka government on February 5 issued an order mandating a dress code in all schools and colleges, with a ban on clothes that "disturb equality, integrity and public law and order".

 

The issue reached the Karnataka High Court this week, but the court declined to pass any interim order Wednesday and referred the case to a larger bench.

Tags: hijab row, shabana azmi, actress kangana ranaut

Latest From Entertainment

The book is titled

'Friends' actor Matthew Perry unveils cover page, title of his memoir

Actor Mukesh Khanna as Shaktimaan (Twitter)

Desi Superhero 'Shaktimaan' to be made into a film

An Oscar statue. (AP Image)

Oscar 2022: Ceremony attendees not required to provide COVID-19 vaccination proof

Kajal Aggarwal tied the knot with Gautam Kitchlu in 2020. (Photo: Twitter/@MsKajalAggarwal)

Kajal Aggarwal slams trolls body-shaming her during pregnancy

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham