Desi Superhero 'Shaktimaan' to be made into a film

Mumbai: Get ready to be nostalgic as iconic show 'Shaktimaan' is all set to come to the big screen.

Sony Pictures India, on Thursday, announced it will back the film adaptation of Mukesh Khanna-starrer TV show 'Shaktimaan'.

"After the super success of our many superhero films in India and all over the globe, it's time for our desi Superhero," a tweet read on the official Twitter page of Sony Pictures India.

The announcement was made via video, teasing Gangadhar's iconic specs, his camera and finally the big reveal: the costume of Shaktimaan.

According to the makers, the film will be headlined by "one of India's superstars".