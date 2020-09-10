Thursday, Sep 10, 2020 | Last Update : 04:54 PM IST

170th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

4,470,166

95,529

Recovered

3,471,495

73,057

Deaths

75,119

1,168

Maharashtra96734968646227787 Andhra Pradesh5275124256074634 Tamil Nadu4805244232318093 Karnataka4217303154336808 Uttar Pradesh2850412169014112 Delhi2011741727634638 West Bengal1900631629923730 Bihar152192135791775 Telangana147642115072916 Assam133066103505633 Odisha12403196364633 Gujarat108295889153150 Kerala9591870917385 Rajasthan95736794501178 Haryana8335365143882 Madhya Pradesh79192598501640 Punjab69684505582061 Jharkhand5689740659512 Chhatisgarh5293223938477 Jammu and Kashmir4754233871832 Uttarakhand2721118263372 Goa2225117156262 Puducherry1808412967347 Tripura167369653161 Himachal Pradesh8147558662 Manipur7362554840 Chandigarh6704414077 Arunachal Pradesh554539069 Nagaland437537768 Meghalaya3197182319 Sikkim198914297 Mizoram11927500
  Entertainment   Bollywood  10 Sep 2020  There is govt-sponsored terror in Maharashtra: Fadnavis on Kangana’s office demolition
Entertainment, Bollywood

There is govt-sponsored terror in Maharashtra: Fadnavis on Kangana’s office demolition

THE ASIAN AGE. | SONU SHRIVASTAVA
Published : Sep 10, 2020, 12:11 pm IST
Updated : Sep 10, 2020, 12:11 pm IST

The Shiv Sena, which is heading the MVA government, and the actress have engaged in a war of words after the latter likened Mumbai to PoK

A view of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's office after Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation demolition team arrived, at Pali Hill, in Bandra, Mumbai. — PTI photo
 A view of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's office after Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation demolition team arrived, at Pali Hill, in Bandra, Mumbai. — PTI photo

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut’s office was demolished on Wednesday owing to her dissent against the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. After the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) razed illegal alterations at the Bandra bungalow of Ranaut, BJP leader and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis the state of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has not seen such a “timid and anti-democracy” government till now.

The Shiv Sena, which is heading the MVA government, and the actress have engaged in a war of words after the latter likened Mumbai to Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). Ranaut had said she feared Mumbai police more than the movie mafias. On Wednesday, the BMC team reached the Kangana’s bungalow at Pali Hill in Bandra with bulldozers and excavators and demolished
alterations carried out in the premises.

 

“The way a remark (Pakistan occupied Kashmir) which insults Maharashtra or Mumbai Police cannot be defended, similarly the government’s such action (demolition) too cannot be defended. Maharashtra is being defamed due to such actions in the country,” Mr Fadnavis said in a video message.

He said the razed structure stood at the spot for quite some time, but no action was taken earlier. “The action was taken only after the actress made the remarks,” the former chief minister said.

“Such action taken out of the sentiment of revenge does not suit Maharashtra and its rulers. In a way, there is a government-sponsored terror in Maharashtra,” Mr Fadnavis charged.

 

Meanwhile, without taking Ranaut’s name, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said “undue importance” was given to those making such statements. “We will have to see what influence such statements have on the people at large. In my opinion, people do not take seriously (such statements),” said the NCP chief.

Tags: actress kangana ranaut, kangana ranaut controversies, brihanmumbai municipal corporation (bmc), maha vikas aghadi, kangana office demolition
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Entertainment

(L-R) Business women/media personality Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian arrive for the 45th annual E! People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. - Fans will have to find another way to keep up with the Kardashians, as the mega-celebrity family announced on September 8, 2020 that their reality show will end next year.

'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' ending after 20 seasons

Mehul Choksi’s lawyer contends that there is a two-minute footage about Choksi in the series ‘Bad Boy Billionaires’ that shows him in a bad light and could affect the various proceedings against him in India. (Photo | Instagram - whatshappening.ent)

Will Mehul Choksi's bid to cut Netflix's ‘Bad Boy Billionaires' scenes open door to OTT censorship?

Cannes film festival chief Thierry Fremaux was optimistic insisting that streaming platforms were just the new form of TV and that cinema was going anywhere. He said cinema had resisted many challenges for more than a century. “We have to stop declaring the end of cinema every time there is a change,” Fremaux said.

Hollywood uncomfortable about Netflix, Amazon's pandemic-induced dominance in film industry

Directed by debutant Maqbool Khan, “Khaali Peeli” is set in Mumbai and promises to be a “young, edgy roller-coaster ride that kick-starts one night, when a boy meets a girl”. (Photo | Instagram - IshaanKhatter)

Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday take you on a promising ride in ‘Khaali Peeli’ on Zee Plex Oct 2

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham