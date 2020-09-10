Thursday, Sep 10, 2020 | Last Update : 11:53 PM IST

  Entertainment   Bollywood  10 Sep 2020  Former BJP MP Paresh Rawal appointed new chairman of National School of Drama
Entertainment, Bollywood

Former BJP MP Paresh Rawal appointed new chairman of National School of Drama

THE ASIAN AGE | ASIAN AGE WEB DESK
Published : Sep 10, 2020, 5:53 pm IST
Updated : Sep 10, 2020, 5:53 pm IST

Founded in 1959, the National School of Drama has churned out many of the best known faces of Indian cinema

Paresh Rawal
 Paresh Rawal

Bollywood veteran Paresh Rawal was on Thursday appointed as the new chairman of the National School of Drama by President Ram Nath Kovind. Rawal replaces veteran theatre artist Amal Allana as the chairperson of the esteemed institution.

Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel took to Twitter to make the announcement.

 

प्रख्यात कलाकार मा @SirPareshRawal जी को महामहिम @rashtrapatibhvn द्वारा @nsd_india का अध्यक्ष नियुक्त किया है।उनकी प्रतिभा का लाभ देश के कलाकारों एवं छात्रों को मिलेगा ।हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ @PMOIndia @JPNadda @incredibleindia @tourismgoi @MinOfCultureGoI @BJP4India @BJP4MP pic.twitter.com/ONdM2sB3g0

— Prahlad Singh Patel (@prahladspatel) September 10, 2020

The National School of Drama too tweeted welcoming Rawal's appointment.

 

We are glad to inform " Hon’ble President of India @rashtrapatibhvn has appointed renowned actor & Padma Shri @sirpareshrawal as chairman of @nsd_india."NSD family welcome the legend to shower his guidance to NSD for achieving new heights.@prahladspatel @MinOfCultureGoI

— National School of Drama (@nsd_india) September 10, 2020

Founded in 1959, the National School of Drama has churned out many of the best known faces of Indian cinema till now; some of them being Ashutosh Rana, Adil Hussain, Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi and Om Puri. The drama school runs under the auspices of Sangeet Natak Akademi - the apex culture body of India.

 

Rawal's appointment is interesting as the BJP-led Centre has in the past appointed people considered close to the ruling dispensation. In 2015, it appointed Gajendra Chauhan as the director of FTII, an autonomous body under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. It later appointed veteran actor Anupam Kher as the director but he resigned after a year.

Rawal's appointment is, however, also significant as he is a former BJP Lok Sabha MP from Ahmedabad East and a known supporter of Narendra Modi.

