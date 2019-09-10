Tuesday, Sep 10, 2019 | Last Update : 01:20 PM IST

The Sky Is Pink trailer: Zaira calls herself 'villain' in Priyanka-Farhan's love saga

Directed by Shonali Bose, the film is based on the story of Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker.

The Sky Is Pink still.
Mumbai: The trailer of Priyanka Chopra's Bollywood comeback film 'The Sky Is Pink', co-starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf is finally out and it is everything! The trailer, which takes you on a crazy family ride, is a perfect blend of all the emotions.

Priyanka shared the trailer of the film on her Twitter handle, writing, "Presenting the trailer for #TheSkyIsPink- a film about love, made with so much of it! It's a very proud milestone moment for me, because it's my first as an actor & co-producer. Hope it gives you all the feels and inspires you to celebrate life."

The trailer, which has all the elements - romance, drama, tragedy, and hope, leaves you wanting for more.

The recently released trailer features Priyanka and Farhan, a madly in love couple and their undeniable chemistry which will keep you hooked. While Zaira is a sassy and sardonic teenager, who calls herself the villain in her parents love story.

The three-minute-long trailer shows Aisha (Zaira) narrating her "favourite yet tragic" love story of her parents, who she fondly calls Panda (Farhan) and Moose (Priyanka). Starting from their early days of romance to their wedding to their accidental child, the trailer perfectly captures the ups and downs shared by the couple.

While they are hesitant at first about giving birth to Aisha (Zaira), they later welcome her with open hearts. Despite all the tough times, the pair is hopeful to sail through everything. However, the real challenge arises when Aisha (Zaira) is diagnosed with an immune deficiency and they put forth everything to save their daughter.

The viewers also get to see some glimpses of her condition, Busulfan lung damage.

The trailer chronicles the obstacles in the family's life and how the tension around their daughter's condition causes a rift between Farhan and Priyanka's characters, who are going through a trying time.

Going by the trailer, which teases a delightful tale of love and hope, 'The Sky Is Pink' certainly looks promising.

Ahead of the trailer release, the film's first poster was released on Monday. It showed Priyanka perched on Farhan's back who is seen giving her a piggyback ride while Zaira and Rohit run ahead of them.

Directed by Shonali Bose, the film is based on the story of Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis at the age of 13. It also follows the love story of a couple spanning 25 years, told through the lens of their daughter.

The upcoming movie, which will be screened at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 13, will hit the big screens on October 11.

'The Sky Is Pink' marks the Bollywood comeback of Priyanka after a hiatus of almost three years. It is co-produced by Priyanka, Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur.

Priyanka was seen in the Hollywood film 'Isn't It Romantic', starring Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth, and Adam DeVine. Farhan, on the other hand, is currently prepping for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's 'Toofan', in which he will be essaying the role of a boxer.

