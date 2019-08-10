Top honours for Uri, Modi biopic at National Awards

Its lead actor Vicky Kaushal got the award for best actor.

New Delhi: Chalo Jeete Hain, a film based on PM Narendra Modi’s early life, won the 66th National Film Award for “best film on family values” in the non-feature film category. Hellaro, a Gujarati film directed by Abhishek Shah, won the best feature film award. Uri: The Surgical Strike, a dramatised version of the first cross-border strike by Indian forces in retaliation for the attack on an Army camp in 2016, won four awards. Its lead actor Vicky Kaushal got the award for best actor.

Kaushal shares this award with Ayushman Khurana for Andhadhun. South Indian actor Keerthy Suresh won the best actress honour for Mahanati, a biopic on actor Savitri. Uri’s director Aditya Dhar got the best director award.

The best film on social issues went to Padman, inspired by the life of Arunachalam Muruga-nantham, a social activist from Tamil Nadu who introduced low-cost sanitary napkins.