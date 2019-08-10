Saturday, Aug 10, 2019 | Last Update : 02:58 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Shocking: Sonakshi Sinha made Akshay Kumar fall flat on his back; watch video

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 10, 2019, 1:29 pm IST
Updated : Aug 10, 2019, 1:29 pm IST

Sonakshi Sinha is currently busy promoting her upcoming film 'Mission Mangal' along with Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and others.

Sonakshi Sinha made Akshay Kumar fall flat on his back. (Photo: Instagram)
 Sonakshi Sinha made Akshay Kumar fall flat on his back. (Photo: Instagram)

Mumbai: Sonakshi Sinha is currently busy promoting her upcoming film 'Mission Mangal' along with the rest of the cast of the film, which includes Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Kriti Kulhari and Nithya Menen. They all are having a lot of fun promoting their film together and Sonakshi keeps us all updated on that by making hilarious videos and posting it as her stories.

Recently, a funny accident happened during their media interaction. Sonakshi pushed Akki who was sitting on his chair and after losing the balance, he fell flat on his back!

Later, Taapsee cleared that Akshay himself might have told Sonakshi to do that to scare the reporters present during the interaction.

Check out the video here:

Well, that definitely took us by surprise! Clearly, Sonakshi and Akshay share an amazing bond and they are always seen pulling pranks on each other. 'Mission Mangal' is all set to hit the theatres on 15th August 2019. Apart from that, Sonakshi Sinha is also shooting for Dabangg 3 and Bhuj: The Pride of India.

Tags: sonakshi sinha, shocking video, hilarious video, funny video, akshay kumar, mission mangal, taapsee pannu, vidya balan, nithya menen
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Entertainment

Radhika Apte.

Netflix's savage note to Radhika Apte on National Awards win will leave you in splits

Mohammad Makhlouf.

Young Syrian celebrity billionaire Mohammad Makhlouf has vision for his country

Dhrumil Soni.

At tender age of 17 Dhrumil Soni has become successful entrepreneur

DJ Ricky.

Dj Ricky to become one of the top DJ in India

MOST POPULAR

1

Trump’s thumbs-up photo with orphaned baby in El Paso sparks controversy

2

Netflix's savage note to Radhika Apte on National Awards win will leave you in splits

3

Threesome app exposes 1.5 million users’ data from White House to 10 Downing Street

4

All-new 16-inch MacBook could arrive earlier than expected

5

Alleged Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC benchmarks leak; blasts competition away

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con 2019: Pop culture celebration takes off at San Diego

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham