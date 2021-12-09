Thursday, Dec 09, 2021 | Last Update : 04:28 PM IST

It's a daytime wedding for Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

ANI
Published : Dec 9, 2021, 2:56 pm IST
Updated : Dec 9, 2021, 2:56 pm IST

It is also believed that Vicky and Katrina will get married in two ceremonies, honouring both their traditions and customs

Vicky is Punjabi, whereas Katrina's mother is Christian and her father is Muslim. (ANI Photo)
 Vicky is Punjabi, whereas Katrina's mother is Christian and her father is Muslim. (ANI Photo)

Jaipur: Instead of a traditional nighttime wedding, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have decided to have a day wedding at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan.

As per a source, the wedding rituals will take place between 3 pm and 7:30 pm today at the royal property.

 

It is also believed that Vicky and Katrina will get married in two ceremonies, honouring both their traditions and customs. Vicky is Punjabi, whereas Katrina's mother is Christian and her father is Muslim.

Kabir Khan, Angad Bedi, Mini Mathur, Neha Dhupia, Gurdas Maan, Sharvari Wagh, and Vijay Krishna Acharya among many others from the film industry are a part of Vicky and Katrina's wedding festivities.

Tags: vicky kaushal, katrina kaif

