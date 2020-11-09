NCB raids Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal in connection with drug probe

This development comes a day after the NCB raided the house of producer Feroz Nadiadwala

The Narcotics Control Bureau on Monday raided the residence of Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal.

This development comes a day after the NCB raided the house of producer Feroz Nadiadwala and possessed 717.1 gm of ganja, 74.1 gms of charas and 95.1 gms MD (commercial quantity). It also arrested his wife and four other drug peddlers.

Earlier in the day, Nadiadwala arrived at the NCB office after being summoned.

The case, filed as per the provisions of the NDPS Act, is the extended probe in the drugs angle pertaining to the suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The officials has been probing the narcotics angle and drugs consumption in Bollywood and had questioned actors Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh during the course of investigation.