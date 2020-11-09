Monday, Nov 09, 2020 | Last Update : 04:54 PM IST

Delhi HC seeks response from Republic TV, Times Now over Bollywood producers lawsuit

PTI
Published : Nov 9, 2020, 1:52 pm IST
Updated : Nov 9, 2020, 1:52 pm IST

The high court listed the suit for further hearing on December 14

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Monday asked Republic TV and Times Now to respond to leading Bollywood producers' plea seeking to restrain them from making or publishing allegedly irresponsible, derogatory and defamatory remarks" against the film industry and conducting media trials against its members on various issues.

 

Justice Rajiv Shakdher also asked the media houses AGR Outlier Media Pvt Ltd and Bennett Coleman and Company Ltd to ensure that no defamatory content is uploaded on social media platforms or displayed on their channels.

The counsel for the media houses gave assurance to the court that they will follow the programme code.

The lawsuit by four Bollywood industry associations and 34 leading producers, has also sought to restrain them from interfering with the right to privacy of persons associated with the industry.

It has sought direction to Republic TV, its editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and reporter Pradeep Bhandari, Times Now, its editor-in-chief Rahul Shivshankar and group editor Navika Kumar, and unknown defendants as well as social media platforms to refrain from making or publishing allegedly irresponsible, derogatory and defamatory remarks against Bollywood.

 

The high court listed the suit for further hearing on December 14.

