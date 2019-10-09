Wednesday, Oct 09, 2019 | Last Update : 05:44 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan wants to make a 'hit kind' of film

PTI
Published : Oct 9, 2019, 1:04 pm IST
Updated : Oct 9, 2019, 1:04 pm IST

The 53-year-old star, who is yet to announce to his next project after the debacle of last year's 'Zero'.

Shah Rukh Khan.
 Shah Rukh Khan.

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan's self-imposed sabbatical is making the superstar's fans antsy but the actor on Tuesday said he is working on his next film, which he hopes will turn out to be a "hit".

The 53-year-old Bollywood star, who is yet to announce to his next project after the debacle of last year's "Zero", conducted a Q&A session with admirers and followers on Twitter.

Asked when he would come up with another film, Shah Rukh reiterated he was working on a few scripts.

"Working on stuff. Will take some time once I get the material right," the actor said.

When a user quizzed what kind of a movie he was keen to make, Shah Rukh at his witty best, said, "The hit kind? Hopefully."

On being asked if the rumours of him working on the fourth installment of action thriller series "Dhoom", the actor humoured the fan, saying, "Suna to maine bhi hai, Tumhein kuch aur khabar mile toh dena. (I too have heard about it. Let me know if you get to know more.)"

On the occasion of Dussehra festival, a social media user made fun of his 2011 superhero film "Ra.One", which didn't do well at the box office.

"Sir aaj dussera hai toh Ra-One ki CD kyun nahi jala dete aap? (Sir today is Dussehra, why don't you burn Ra-One's CD)", to which Shah Rukh sportingly replied, "Are kitna jale pe namak chidhoge! (How much salt will you rub into my wounds?")

When asked to describe Joaquin Phoenix's performance in the recently-released Todd Phillips-directed "Joker", he called it "well nuanced. So felt... quietly screaming."

Shah Rukh also promised he will try and finish his book, which he has been writing for years now, on his "next long outdoor".

Tags: shah rukh khan, shah rukh khan next film, zero, bollywood superstar

Latest From Entertainment

Ileana D'Cruz. (Image Source: Instagram/ ileana_official)

Ileana D'Cruz's white bikini photo keeps your eyes hooked; see

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik and Kiara begin shooting for Anees Bazmee's film

Disha Patani. (Photo: Instagram)

Disha Patani to play main lead in Ekta Kapoor's next, details inisde

Kangana Ranaut with Rangoli Chandel and Aksht Ranaut. (Photo: Twitter)

Kangana's sister Rangoli shares brother Aksht's childhood secrets on his B'day

MOST POPULAR

1

Andhra: Residents of village in Kurnool fight to show love for deity on Dusshera

2

Watch: Man, woman captured while abducting 8-month-old from UP bus stand

3

Detel Marvell review: Marvellous sound meets incredible range

4

Essential wants to reframe your perspective on mobiles; the result looks promising

5

Singapore replaces US as world’s most competitive economy

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham