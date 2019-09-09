Monday, Sep 09, 2019 | Last Update : 02:03 PM IST

Viral video: Salman Khan caught smoking during Ganpati visarjan; fans show disappointment

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Sep 9, 2019, 12:39 pm IST
Updated : Sep 9, 2019, 12:39 pm IST

The 53-year-old actor was recently spotted dancing at his sister Arpita Khan Sharma's Ganpati visarjan in Mumbai.

 Salman Khan smoking. (Photo: YouTube/Bollywood Buzz)

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Salman Khan has again trapped into controversy. The 53-year-old actor was recently spotted dancing at his sister Arpita Khan Sharma's Ganpati visarjan in Mumbai.

The 'Dabangg' actor's dance caught everyone's attention. However, the latest visuals of Bhaijaan smoking cigarette during Ganesh visarjan is indeed disturbing fans on social media.

A video of the actor that has gone viral online shows him smoking a cigarette along with his brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri.

Watch the video here:

Ever since the video went viral, fans started trolling the actor for his act.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan will next be seen in Prabhudheva's directorial venture, Dabangg 3. The film also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar, Kiccha Sudeep, Pramod Khanna and others. 'Dabangg 3' is scheduled to be released on December 20, 2019.

