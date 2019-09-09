Monday, Sep 09, 2019 | Last Update : 05:10 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Ravi Kishan speaks about inspiration behind Narendra Modi biopic in Bhojpuri

ANI
Published : Sep 9, 2019, 3:35 pm IST
Updated : Sep 9, 2019, 3:35 pm IST

Ravi informed that it is the Prime Minister himself who inspired him to come up with the movie in the regional language.

Ravi Kishan with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo Courtesy: Twitter/ @ravikishann)
 Ravi Kishan with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo Courtesy: Twitter/ @ravikishann)

Mumbai: Actor-politician Ravi Kishan who had earlier announced his plan to make a biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bhojpuri on Monday spoke about the inspiration behind the decision.

Ravi informed that it is the Prime Minister himself who inspired him to come up with the movie in the regional language.

"His personality, style of working and the way he puts the country above him are what inspired me. Leaders like him are not born every day," he said during a press conference at BJP office, Patna.

A Hindi biopic on Modi titled 'PM Narendra Modi' was released on May 24, 2019.
The biopic starring Vivek Oberoi depicts the journey of PM Modi from his humble beginnings to his years as a Chief Minister and finally his landmark election as the Prime Minister of the country.

The film directed by Omung Kumar also stars Zarina Wahab and Barkha Bisht Sengupta in pivotal roles.

Tags: ravi kishan, prime minister narendra modi, narendra modi biopic, bhojpuri film, narendra modi and ravi kishan, pm modi

Latest From Entertainment

Raveena Tandon with daughters. (Photo: Instagram)

Raveena Tandon to be a grandmother soon; see post

Mahika Sharma slams Veena Malik.

Mahika Sharma slams Pakistani actress Veena Malik for mocking 'Chandrayaan-2'

Vivek Oberoi and Abhishek Bachchan. (Photo: Instagram)

Video: Here's what happened when Vivek and Abhishek met each other at PV Sindhu's event

Aleksandar Novakovic.

Aleksandar Novakovic feels Bollywood can give good return than Hollywood

MOST POPULAR

1

Google Pixel 4 crushes iPhone 11 with one killer feature

2

‘Giant leap’: Pakistan's first woman astronaut lauds ISRO’s Chandrayaan-2 mission

3

Children in Bengaluru made Police Commissioners for one day, see pictures

4

Manipur: 'No schoolbag day' supported by teachers and students

5

Priceless notes, poems, photos of Sahir Ludhianvi found at Mumbai scrap shop

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

The Nobel Peace Prize winning Catholic nun who spent 45-years serving for the poor, sick, orphaned, and dying. (Photo: AP)

Hymns and prayers: Kolkata celebrates death annversary of Saint Mother Teresa

Actresses who starred in 'The Truth' are seen gracing the red carpet at Day 1 of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)

Venice Film Festival: Best-dressed on the red carpet

Diva Dhawan was the show stopper for SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi. The shimmery black gown had a broad, brocade panel at the wasit. (Photo: Shripad Naik)

Lakme Fashion Week: Designers bring out their best for finale

Athiya Shetty was the showstopper for Abraham and Thakore's collection at Lakme Fashion Week. (Photo: File)

Winter/Resort 2019 Collection at Lakme Fashion Week

Katrina Kaif was the showstopper for Manish Malhotra's ramp collection. She wore a magnificent black lehenga with Manish Malhotra's signature blouse. (Photo: File)

Best of Indian Bridal Couture at Lakme Fashion Week

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham