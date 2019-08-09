Friday, Aug 09, 2019 | Last Update : 06:33 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

66th National Film Awards announced; Here's the list of winners

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 9, 2019, 5:07 pm IST
Updated : Aug 9, 2019, 5:07 pm IST

The much-awaited 66th National Film Awards has finally announced today.

The winners of 66th National Film Awards. (Photo: Twitter)
 The winners of 66th National Film Awards. (Photo: Twitter)

Mumbai: The much-awaited 66th National Film Awards has finally announced today. The winners of this year are the most deserving ones.

The list of awards includes Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal have bagged Best Actor Award for their performances in Andhadhun and Uri: The Surgical Strike respectively. On the other side, Keerthy Suresh won Best Actress Award for Telugu film, Mahanati. Adding to it, Surekha Sikri has bagged Best Supporting Actor Award for her incredible performance in Badhaai Ho. Arijit Singh has won Best Singer Award for 'Binte Dil' song from Padmaavat.

Here's the full list of the 66th National Film Awards:

Best book on cinema: Malayalam Book Mano Prarthana Pulley; In A Cult Of Their Own gets Special Mention

Best Film Critic: Blase Johnny (Malayalam), Ananth Vijay (Hindi)

Best Film on Family Values: Chalo Jeetey Hai

Best Short Fiction Film: Kasab

Social Justice Film: Why Me, Ekant

Best Investigation Film: Amoli

Best Sports Film: Swimming Through The Darkness

Best Educational Film: Sarala Virala

Best Film on Social Issue: Talate Kunji

Best Environmental Film: The World's Most Famous Tiger

Best Promotional Film: Rediscovering Jahannum

Best Film on Science and Technology: GD Naidu: The Edison of India

Best Arts and Cultural Film: Munkar

Best Debut Non-Feature Film of a Director: Feluda

Best Non-Feature Film: Sunrise, The Secret Life of Frogs

Actors who get special mention for their performance are Sruthi Hariharan, Chandrachud Rai, Josy Joseph, Savitri

Best Rajasthani Film: Turtle

Best Panchanga Film: In The Land Of Poisonous Women

Best Garo Film: Anna

Best Marathi Film: Bhonga

Best Tamil Film: Baram

Best Hindi Film: Andhadhun

Best Urdu Film: Hamid

Best Bengali Film: Ek Je Chhilo Raja

Best Malayalam Film: Sudani From Nigeria

Best Telugu Film: Mahanati

Best Kannada Film: Nathicharami

Best Konkani Film: Amori

Best Assamese Film: Bulbul Can Sing

Best Punjabi Film: Harjeeta

Best Gujarati Film: Reva

Best Choreography: Kruti Mahesh Midya and Jyothi D Tommaar for Ghoomar, Padmaavat

Best Music Director: Padmaavat

Best Special Effect: Awe, KGF

Best Music Direction: Sanjay Leela Bhasali for Padmaavat

Best Background Music Award: Uri: The Surgical Strike

Best Makeup Artist: Ranjith for Awe

Best Costume Designer: Rajshree Patnaik, Varun Shah and Archana Rao for Mahanati

Best Action: KGF: Chapter 1

Best Lyrics: Nathicharami

Best Production Design: Kammara Sambhavam

Best Editing: Nathicharami

Best Location Sound: Tendlya

Best Sound Design: Uri

Best Mixed Track: Rangasthalam

Best Original Screenplay: Chi La Sow

Best Adapted Screenplay: Andhadhun

Best Dialogue: Tarikh

Best Cinematography: Olu (Malayalam) to MJ Radhakrishnan

Best Female Playback Singer: Bindu Mani for Mayavi Manave from Nathicharami

Best Male Playback Singer: Arijit Singh for Binte Dil from Padmaavat

Best Film on Social Issues: Pad Man

Best Supporting Actress: Surekha Sikri for Badhaai Ho

Best Supporting Actor: Swanand Kirkire for Chumbak

Best Actor: Ayushmann Khurrana, Andhadhun, and Vicky Kaushal, Uri

Best Actress: Keerthy Suresh for Mahanati

Best Direction: Aditya Dhar for Uri

Best Feature Film: Hellaro (Gujarati)

Best Children's Film: Sarkari. Hi. Pra. Shale Kasaragodu, Koduge

Best Child Actors: PV Rohith for Ondalla Eradalla (Kannada), Sameep Singh for Harjeeta (Punjabi), Talha Arshad Reshi for Hamid (Urdu), Shrinivas Pokale for Naal(Marathi)

Best Film on Environment Conservation: Paani

Nargis Dutt Award for National Integration: Ondalla Eradalla

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Badhaai Ho

Jury Awards: Kedara (Bengali), Hellaro (Gujarati)

Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of A Director: Sudhakar Reddy Yakanthi for Naal

Tags: national film awards, 66th national film awards, winners of national film awards, national film awards winner list, andhadhun, ayushmann khurrana, vicky kaushal, keerthy suresh
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Entertainment

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas kiss. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Joe Jonas passionately kisses Sophie Turner amidst celebration with family

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Instagram)

Video: Arjun Kapoor stops IFFM host from flirting with lady love Malaika Arora; watch

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Sarileru Neekevvaru intro. (Photo: YouTube)

Mahesh Babu surprises fans with Sarileru Neekevvaru intro on his birthday; watch

MOST POPULAR

1

Video: Joe Jonas passionately kisses Sophie Turner amidst celebration with family

2

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

3

3 pound oyster caught in western France

4

Forget latest Android flagship! Now is the perfect time to buy this smartphone

5

Suzuki Motorcycle India launches GIXXER 250 priced at Rs 1.59 lakh

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con 2019: Pop culture celebration takes off at San Diego

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham