I promise Kangana won't apologise: Rangoli clears actor's stand after row with media

Kangana recently stirred the controversy following an ugly spat with a journalist at the song launch event of her latest film.

 Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut has become synonymous to the word controversy. The actress stirred yet another controversy following an ugly spat with a journalist at the song launch event of her latest film 'Judgementall Hai Kya'. Kangana accused journalist Justin Rao of conducting a 'smear campaign' against her and dissing her previous film Manikarnika. The journalist vehemently denied her allegations and said that she 'cannot intimidate a journalist.'

According to the latest report in Times of India, senior members of the entertainment media will meet film's producer Ekta Kapoor today and demand an apology from the actress; if she fails to do so, they plan to boycott promotions of the film, which releases later this month.

Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel, who is also her manager, cleared that an apology isn't going to happen. Instead, she promised that Kangana will set the media right. "Ek baat ka main vaada karti hoon, Kangana se apology nahin milegi, in bikau, nange, deshdrohi, desh ke dalal, libtard mediawalon ko. Magar who tumko dho dho kar sidha zaroor karegi. Just wait and watch, tumne galat insan se maafi mangi hai," Rangoli tweeted - I promise Kangana won't apologise, you have asked the wrong person for an apology.

Kangana is awaiting the release of her next film 'Judgementall Hai Kya', in which she is starred opposite Rajkummar Rao. The film is slated to hit the theatres on July 26.

