Sunday, Jun 09, 2019 | Last Update : 03:08 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Shooting emotional scenes in Kabir Singh drained me, says Kiara Advani

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jun 9, 2019, 2:21 pm IST
Updated : Jun 9, 2019, 2:21 pm IST

The scene was shot from several angles which meant the scene was filmed several times.

Kiara Advani in the still from Kabir Singh.
 Kiara Advani in the still from Kabir Singh.

Mumbai: The plus of working on a remake often is that you have a definite reference point for what you’re attempting and you can be prepared for it. However, Kiara Advani, who has seen Arjun Reddy a couple of times, had a different experience while working on Kabir Singh. The actress shot the most intense scene of the film with Shahid Kapoor on her very first day on the set of the film which took a toll on her emotionally.

When asked about the scene, she told BT, “I was just thrown into the deep end right at the start. It’s the toughest scene of the film which I was made to shoot the day I joined the cast. It’s the highest point in Kabir and Priti’s relationship and also one of the highs for Priti’s character. We shot the scene over two days. On the first day, we shot the tail-end of the scene and filmed the rest of it the next morning. When I was sitting on the bench on which we were shooting the scene, I started thinking how I’d do it. In fact, even Shahid had the same thoughts. We had to shoot this scene at that time because of Shahid’s get-up but both of us wished if we could start off with something lighter. Once the camera rolled, things automatically settled in. We were on an emotional high from there. There was a cathartic moment after we finished the scene. It drained me out.”

The scene was shot from several angles which meant the scene was filmed several times. “I wish people appreciate the scene because we had to perform it with the same emotional intensity several times for technical reasons,” says Kiara, adding, “It’s been a personal journey with this character. I had to internalise a lot while playing Priti. She looks simple but she’s the silent-strong sort. Sometimes, playing a simple girl can be so difficult. When I had seen the film, I thought this is so simple and she doesn’t speak much but emoting without words can be so tough. It takes a toll on you emotionally. Thankfully, I had Shahid as a co-star who makes reacting in a scene very easy and you can feed off his energy.”

Tags: kabir singh, kiara advani, shahid kapoor
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Entertainment

Bharat poster number 5.

Bharat box-office updates: Salman Khan's film crosses Rs 100 cr mark on day 4

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger. (Photo: Instagram)

Guardians of the Galaxy actor Chris Pratt marries girlfriend Katherine Schwarzenegger

7 - Seven movie still.

7 - Seven movie review: Potential script, bad narration

Dhanush

Rajini sir will make a great leader: Dhanush

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Jawans in Siachen battle minus 70 degree cold, struggle with food

2

ICC CWC'19: Coach Ottis Gibson opens up on ABD’s retirement controversy; watch video

3

Rahul Gandhi meets Rajamma during thanksgiving visit to Wayanad

4

1MORE Stylish Dual-Dynamic Driver BT review: A fashionista’s fantasy!

5

In a first, ferry service to connect India and Maldives

more

Editors' Picks

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

more

ALSO FROMLife

Celebrate all kind of love from around the world, this Pride Month. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)

Pride Month: Celebrating all kinds of love

Muslims hug and greet each other after the prayers in the premises of the Jama Masjid in Delhi. (Photo: AP/Manish Swarup)

India celebrates Eid ul-Fitr: Highlights of the day

The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery fire a 41-gun salute to welcome US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP/Tim Ireland)

Queen Elizabeth II hosts President Trump on his 3 day state visit to Britain

Men are seeing praying in a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan. (Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Ramadan: Breaking of the fast in pictures

The most stylish of the lot of Indian celebrities who graced the red carpet at Cannes this year.

Cannes Film Festival 2019: India’s most stylish

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 10.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities turn up for Cinema against AIDS benefit

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham