Bollywood rouses itself to speak up for farmers

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 9, 2020, 12:15 am IST
Updated : Dec 11, 2020, 2:48 pm IST

Sonam, Preity, Ritesh and others follow Diljit’s lead

Bollywood has of late received flak for refusing to speak out on social issues. The latest problem that is creating waves in the country is the protest by farmers against the new agriculture legislations. Very few celebrities, including actor Diljit Dosanjh, had so far expressed solidarity with the farmers.

Now, Punjabi actor-singer-director-producer Gippy Grewal has openly lashed out at the silence of Bollywood over the farmers’ protest. “Dear Bollywood, Every now and then your movies have been shot in Punjab &everytime you have been welcomed with open heart. But today when Punjab needs u the most, u didn't show up and speak a word. #DISAPPOINTED,” he tweeted.

 

Soon after, many noted actors broke their silence on the issue. Following the footsteps of Dosanjh’s rigorous social media campaign in support of the farmers, actors including Sunny Leone, Sonam Kapoor, Preity G Zinta and Ritiesh Deshmukh extended support to India’s ‘Food soldiers’.

Sonam Kapoor, who is currently in London, shared a series of pictures on Instagram of the protesting farmers.

She wrote, “When tillage begins, other arts follow. The farmers, therefore, are the founders of human civilization.”

Referring to the farmers as ‘Soldiers of the soil’, actress Priety Zinta tweeted, “My heart goes out 2the farmers & their families protesting in the cold in this pandemic. They are the soldiers of the soil that keep our country going. I sincerely hope the talks between the farmers & govt yield positive results soon & all is resolved.”

 

Likewise, Riteish Deshmukh tweeted, “If you eat today, thank a farmer. I stand in solidarity with every farmer in our country. #JaiKisaan.”

Actors Sonu Sood, Swara Bhasker, Hansal Mehta and Chitrangda Singh, director Hansal Mehta, singer Vishal Dadlani and Guru Randhawa and wrestlers Sunil Kumar and VineshPhogat were among other celebrities who took a stand in favour of the farmers on various social media platforms.

Meanwhile, although a growing number of celebrities are rising in support of the farmers, the big names of Bollywood persist with their silence.

