Tuesday, Oct 08, 2019 | Last Update : 12:48 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Dussehra 2019: Akshay Kumar to Taapsee Pannu, B-town celebs wish fans

ANI
Published : Oct 8, 2019, 11:26 am IST
Updated : Oct 8, 2019, 11:26 am IST

Several B-town celebrities took to social media to extend wishes to their fans on the occasion.

Akshay Kumar and Taapsee Pannu. (Photo: ANI)
 Akshay Kumar and Taapsee Pannu. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: With the entire nation immersed in the festivities of Dussehra, several B-town celebrities took to social media to extend wishes to their fans on the occasion.

Taapsee Pannu who is awaiting the release of her upcoming film 'Saand Ki Aankh' wished her followers on Dussehra and wrote, "Keep the celebrations on!"

She tweeted, "Every end marks an opportunity to begin something new..Culminating the colourful Navratras with the culmination of the evil tonight."

"Love, light and the glorious triumph of goodness and humanity over all forms of evil," wished filmmaker Karan Johar on Twitter.

Akshay Kumar wished his followers a happy Dussehra and expressed hope that the festival season bring a lot of prosperity and joy to all. "#HappyDussehra everyone. Hope this festive season brings lots of prosperity and joy to all of you," the actor tweeted.

Arshad Warsi wished his followers on Dussehra and shared a powerful picture message that reads, "Let's kill the Ravan within. Happy Dussehra."

Anupam Kher also took to social media account to wish his followers on the auspicious occasion of Vijay Dashmi. "Greetings to you all on the auspicious occasion of #VijayDashmi," he tweeted alongside two picture messages.

Writing that the festival which celebrates the triumph of good over evil after 9 days of war, veteran actor Hema Malini wished her followers on the occasion. "Today is Vijaydashami which celebrates the triumph of good over evil after 9 days of war.The goddess Durga is celebrated for her victory over Mahishasur. Another celebration is frm the Ramayan where Lord Ram kills Ravan after a fierce battle-triumph of truth over lies & immorality," she tweeted.

Others who wished on Dussehra are Ajay Devgn, Sunny Deol, Dia Mirza and Esha Gupta.

Tags: bollywood, dussehra, happy dussehra, dussehra 2019, akshay kumar, taapsee pannu
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Entertainment

Ryan Sprance

Ryan Sprance sheds some light on his new phenomenon

Tara Sutaria with Sidharth Malhotra.

Milap Zaveri is all praises for her 'Marjaavaan' actress Tara Sutaria

Vidya Balan

Stepping into Shakuntala’s shoes

Salman Khan

Salman Khan to play cop again

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple iPhone 11 Pro review: The Bugatti La Voiture Noire of smartphones

2

Surprise as new iPhone revealed in stunning leak

3

Samsung Galaxy M30s review: Guess who's back in the mid-range game?

4

Ranveer Singh buys Lamborgini at this price; know here

5

Warning: Malicious flaw affects 1 billion WhatsApp users

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham