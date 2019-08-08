Thursday, Aug 08, 2019 | Last Update : 01:58 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Thrill at its peak with the new poster of Saaho, trailer to be out on this day

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 8, 2019, 1:31 pm IST
Updated : Aug 8, 2019, 1:31 pm IST

The hype is getting real and the frenzy is over the top as the Saaho universe comes nearer to us.

Saaho poster.
 Saaho poster.

Mumbai: The hype is getting real and the frenzy is over the top as the Saaho universe comes nearer to us. In the latest update, the makers of Saaho have released yet another intriguing poster announcing the Saaho trailer release on 10th of August. The makers have been building the air around the upcoming magnum opus and each poster and song release has been received with thunderous majority. Audience is looking forward to the trailer, to get a sneak peak of the thrilling adventure they are about to enter into.

Sharing the poster on his social media feed, Superstar Prabhas wrote, “Darlings! It’s not time to enter the Saaho world! #Saahotrailer out on 10th August! Stay tuned... #SaahoOnAugust30 #Saaho”

The fans have been bombarding the actor’s feed with queries, excitement, wishes and love leading up to the fact that Saaho trailer is all set to enthrall the fans and receive humongous appreciation.

As is known by now, the film has been made in IMAX format and will be released on IMAX screens all over the country. But that’s not all. The film’s trailer will also be released on IMAX screens to provide the audience an exact sneak peak into the kind of roller coaster thrilling experience that they’re in for when they go to watch Saaho. The visuals are bigger and better, and it will be an enthralling experience watching Saaho on IMAX screens.

Fans are already gearing up to meet their heartthrob Prabhas who is getting ready for a 5-city tour for this upcoming trailer launch of Saaho. He will travel to Mumbai, Chennai, Kochi, Bangalore and Hyderabad where he will interact with his fans and launch the trailer of Saaho.

'Saaho' is a high octane action thriller which is presented by T-Series, produced by UV Creations and directed by Sujeeth and is set to hit the theatres on August 30, 2019. Having Prabhas, an actor who enjoys pan India appeal paired with goegeous Shraddha Kapoor, the movie is being shot in three languages, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, simultaneously.The movie also has a superlative ensemble cast of Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma, amongst others.

Tags: saaho, saaho trailer, prabhas, tollywood, shraddha kapoor
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Entertainment

Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark still.

'Guillermo is a master storyteller that I've learned so much from,' André Øvredal

TV Emmy Award. (Photo: AFP)

There won't be any host for upcoming TV Emmy Award ceremony

Madhu Prakash with his wife Bharati. (Photo: Twitter)

'Baahubali' star Madhu Prakash arrested after his wife commits suicide in Hyderabad

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan getting slimmer

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Sushma Swaraj's ashes immersed in Hapur's Ganga River

2

Hyderabad boy develops smart bangle to make women feel safe

3

Internet burns fashion designer for body-shaming comments

4

Article 370 memes: Vadra asks users to respect 'sensitive issues' after being trolled

5

Will RBI repo rate cut benefits be passed on to you by banks?

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMSports

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham