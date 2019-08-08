Thursday, Aug 08, 2019 | Last Update : 12:01 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

'Baahubali' star Madhu Prakash arrested after his wife commits suicide in Hyderabad

ANI
Published : Aug 8, 2019, 10:21 am IST
Updated : Aug 8, 2019, 10:21 am IST

The police registered the case under Section 304B (dowry death) of the Indian Penal Code.

Madhu Prakash with his wife Bharati. (Photo: Twitter)
 Madhu Prakash with his wife Bharati. (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: A case has been filed against Bahubali actor Madhu Prakash on Wednesday for his alleged involvement in the death of his wife, Bharati.

"Tuesday evening Bharati (34) had committed suicide by hanging herself to death at her residence. Upon receiving the information, we reached the spot and shifted the body to the hospital for Autopsy," Ravinder, Circle Inspector, Raidurgam police station told ANI.

Ravinder said Bharti's father lodged a complaint alleging that Madhu Prakash used to harass his daughter for dowry and also beaten her up several times. Madhu, who played a small role in SS Rajamouli's Baahubali, married Bharati in 2015 and both were living together since then.

"Madhu Prakash used to harass Bharati for dowry and he had even beaten her up which abetted her to commit suicide," Bharti's father stated in his complaint, according to Ravinder.

The police registered the case under Section 304B (dowry death) of the Indian Penal Code. "We have nabbed the accused Madhu Prakash and he will be sent to judicial remand on Thursday," the police said.

Tags: madhu prakash, bharati, madhu prakash arrested, hyderabad, telangana, hyderabad police, dowry death, section 304b, baahubali
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Entertainment

TV Emmy Award. (Photo: AFP)

There won't be any host for upcoming TV Emmy Award ceremony

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan getting slimmer

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor head to Melbourne

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra hunt for new home

MOST POPULAR

1

Forget Mate X! Apple’s foldable device is the one you should be waiting for

2

There won't be any host for upcoming TV Emmy Award ceremony

3

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 India prices revealed

4

Apple needs to steal these 6 Samsung Galaxy Note 10 features

5

Top Apple iPhones get massive discounts in India

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMLife

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con 2019: Pop culture celebration takes off at San Diego

Storks nest on a top of the ruins of Catholic church in the village of Zembin. (Photo: AP/ Sergei Grits)

Belarus: Heaven for nature lovers

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham