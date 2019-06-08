Article 15: Shuru Karein Kya teaser echoes national outrage on discrimination

The makers today released the teaser of the first song of the movie that is titled Shuru Karein Kya. It's an angry rap.

Mumbai: The trailer for the movie Article 15 which stars Ayushmann Khurrana has managed to raise a lot of eyebrows and is being appreciated by one and all.

The makers today released the teaser of the first song of the movie that is titled Shuru Karein Kya. It is an angry rap song and it raises a lot of important questions regarding the discriminations that exist in our society. This song is a call to action. It has youngsters saying what needs to be done for the country right away, so the title ‘Shuru Karein Kya’.”

The title of the movie Article 15 refers to the article with the same name in our constitution that prohibits discrimination on the basis of caste, religion and sex.

The peppy rap number has been sung by Slow Cheeta, Dee MC, Kaam Bhaari and Spit Fire and this foursome only has penned the lyrics of the song. It has been composed by Devin DLP Parker and Gingger Shankar. With this teaser, the makers have also announced that the full song will be coming out on Monday, 10 June.

Article 15 also stars Isha Talwar, M Nassar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. It has been Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Produced by Anubhav Sinha and Zee Studios and is slated to release on 28th June 2019.