Saif slammed for his Ravana comment

Published : Dec 7, 2020, 2:39 pm IST
The actor immediately apologised saying his intention was never to hurt people’s sentiment

 Saif Ali Khan

In a recent interview about playing Ravana in his upcoming film called Aadipurush, Saif had stated something to the effect that his act of abducting Sita was human. “It’s interesting to play a demon king, less strictures in that. But we will make him humane, up the entertainment quotient, [and] justify his abduction of Sita and the war with Ram as revenge for what was done to his sister Surpanakha by Lakshman, who cut off her nose,” he’d said.

However, a day after he made the comment, Saif has been receiving flak from citizens across the country, his statement creating quite the stir on social media.

 

Mumbai BJP leader Ram Kadam criticised the actor and tweeted, “Actor #SaifAliKhan makes an extremely shocking statement regarding his forthcoming film Adipurush. Saif who plays Ravan’s character says Ravan’s abduction of Sita Maa will be justified in the film. Ravan’s humane side will be shown and his war against Sri Ram will be justified. Director @OmRaut director, you made #Tanhaji which was well received worldwide bcz it does justice to Hindu pride and Marathi asmita. But if #Adhipurush plans to show Ravan in positive light and justify the inhuman act of abduction of Sita Maa, we will never allow that to happen. Hope better sense prevails #JaiShriRam, (sic).”

 

The Tanhaji actor was quick to issue a statement in response to the backlash, clarifying that he never intended to hurt anyone.

“I’ve been made aware that one of my statements during an interview has caused a controversy and hurt people’s sentiments. This was never my intention or meant that way. I would like to sincerely apologise to everybody and withdraw my statement. Lord Ram has always been the symbol of Righteousness & Heroism for me. Adipurush is about celebrating the victory of good over evil and the entire team is working together to present the epic without any distortions (sic),” Saif said.

