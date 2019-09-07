Pooja Bhatt denies reports of father Mahesh Bhatt's death, posts pics

Bollywood actor Pooja Bhatt has recently rubbished reports of her father, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt's death.

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Pooja Bhatt has recently rubbished reports of her father, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt's death. Well, there were rumours doing rounds on social media that the filmmaker suffered a heart attack and died soon after.

However, while rubbishing the reports, Pooja Bhatt shared pictures of her fit and fine father Mahesh Bhatt on Instagram. She wrote, "To the rumour mongers and the ones who called in a genuine state of panic upon hearing that my father @maheshfilm had a heart attack and is dead,here is ample proof that he is his usual self,living dangerously and kicking! In red shoes no less! This one ain’t going nowhere in a hurry and will hopefully survive us all!”

Meanwhile, Mahesh Bhatt is back to direction with Sadak 2. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles. Sadak 2 is a sequel of Mahesh’s 1991 hit Sadak.

The film is scheduled to release on July 10 next year.