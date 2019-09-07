Saturday, Sep 07, 2019 | Last Update : 04:34 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Pooja Bhatt denies reports of father Mahesh Bhatt's death, posts pics

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 7, 2019, 3:37 pm IST
Updated : Sep 7, 2019, 3:37 pm IST

Bollywood actor Pooja Bhatt has recently rubbished reports of her father, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt's death.

Mahesh Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt.
 Mahesh Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt.

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Pooja Bhatt has recently rubbished reports of her father, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt's death. Well, there were rumours doing rounds on social media that the filmmaker suffered a heart attack and died soon after.

However, while rubbishing the reports, Pooja Bhatt shared pictures of her fit and fine father Mahesh Bhatt on Instagram. She wrote, "To the rumour mongers and the ones who called in a genuine state of panic upon hearing that my father @maheshfilm had a heart attack and is dead,here is ample proof that he is his usual self,living dangerously and kicking! In red shoes no less! This one ain’t going nowhere in a hurry and will hopefully survive us all!”

Meanwhile, Mahesh Bhatt is back to direction with Sadak 2. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles. Sadak 2 is a sequel of Mahesh’s 1991 hit Sadak.

The film is scheduled to release on July 10 next year.

Tags: mahesh bhatt, mahesh bhatt death news, pooja bhatt, mahesh bhatt pictures, sadak 2
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Entertainment

Jacqueline Fernandez's Kathak dance. (Photo: Instagram)

Watch: Jacqueline Fernandez's Kathak dance will leave you surprised

Mohammed Usama Khan.

This Lifestyle Influencer Mohammed Usama Khan is a success story

Geeta Hansaria.

Geeta Hansaria, the cooking to blogging thali queen is justifying her art

Ayush Phutela.

Ayush Phutela, a young guy teaches real meaning of hard work & success with elegance

MOST POPULAR

1

Huami launches new range of wearable devices

2

Mission Gangayaan: IAF completes first level of selecting astronauts from pilots pool

3

Here's what PM Modi wrote in visitor's book after Ganpati darshan

4

NASA says 40 pc lunar missions failed in last 60 years

5

Facial recognition system trial to begin at Delhi airport's T3 terminal

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham