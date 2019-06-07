JusticeforTwinkle: B-town mourns murder of 2-year-old Aligarh girl

The girl was allegedly murdered by a man named Zahid over an argument with her family regarding a small loan amount.

Ever since the reports about the little girl went viral, #JusticeforTwinkle is trending on social media. (Representational Images)

New Delhi: After the brutal murder of a two-year-old girl in Tappal area of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, Bollywood celebrities, including Abhishek Bachchan, Twinkle Khanna and Ayushmann Khurrana, stormed the social media expressing their anger and sadness over the incident.

The girl was allegedly murdered by a man named Zahid over an argument with her family regarding a small loan amount. Ever since the reports about the little girl went viral, #JusticeforTwinkle is trending on social media.

Actor turned author Twinkle Khanna urged the government to take strict actions against the "perpetrators". "It is heartbreaking to hear about the horrific murder of the two and a half-year-old little girl In Aligarh. I would request Smriti Irani to ensure that swift action is taken against the perpetrators of this heinous crime," she tweeted.

Expressing his 'disgust' over the incident, Abhishek Bachchan wrote, "Just so disgusted and angered hearing about Twinkle Sharma. How can somebody even think of doing such a thing?!?! Speechless...."

Sending out his prayers to the family, Ayushmann Khurrana tweeted, "This is inhuman and barbaric.. My prayers for her family. Justice must be served! #TwinkleSharma."

Sidharth Malhotra too urged the authorities to take immediate action so that such a "heinous crime" is not repeated again. "Extremely disturbed by the news of #TwinkleSharma. It's scary to be living in a world where even innocent children are not safe. I urge our authorities to take action to ensure that such a heinous crime is never repeated again! #JusticeForTwinkleSharma," he wrote.

Demanding justice for the girl, Arjun Kapoor wrote, "The barbaric rape and murder of #TwinkleSharma is a shame on humanity. Justice must be served."

Raveena Tandon tagged Minister of Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani, to her tweet and wrote, "The horrible, barbaric rape, the murder of a 3-year-old In Aligarh, the criminals, who gouged her eyes, mutilated her body, depraved evil, inhuman & barbaric. Must Hang. The law must act fast! Smriti Irani."

Horrified, upset and angry to know about baby #TwinkleSharma! This is definitely not the kind of world we want for our children. We need immediate and strictest punishment for such a heinous crime. #JusticeForTwinkle — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 7, 2019

Sunny Leone, Gul Panag and Koena Mitra too mourned the death of the 2-year-old. The dead body of the girl, who was missing since the last few days, was found in a garbage dump on June 2.

According to police, a postmortem was conducted under the supervision of a team of three doctors which confirmed that she was strangulated but ruled out the possibility of rape.