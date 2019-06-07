Friday, Jun 07, 2019 | Last Update : 05:52 PM IST

Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Gulabo Sitabo' on this date

The film was announced last month and will see the two actors together for the first time on screen.

Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: The release date of Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Gulabo Sitabo' has been postponed and now the film will hit the theatres next year on April 24. Earlier, the film was scheduled to hit the screens in November 2019.

Announcing the same on the micro-blogging site Twitter, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "Release date finalized... Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana... Shoojit Sircar's quirky family comedy #GulaboSitabo to release on 24 April 2020... Written by Juhi Chaturvedi... Produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar."

The film was announced last month and will see the two actors together for the first time on screen. The quirky family comedy written by Juhi Chaturvedi will be helmed by Shoojit Sircar and will be produced by Ronnie Lahiri with Sheel Kumar.

Looks like Big B is on his way to work with people he has never worked before. Apart from teaming up with Khurrana for the first time, Senior Bachchan has already started shooting with Emraan Hashmi for Rumi Jaffrey's mystery thriller 'Chehre'.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann is also buckling up for his upcoming film 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' which is the sequel to the 2017 blockbuster 'Shubh Mangal Savdhan'. He is also awaiting the release of is forthcoming film 'Article 15', based on the Badaun Rape case.

