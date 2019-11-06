Swara Bhasker slammed by Twitteratis for abusing a 4-year-old child

This was revealed after a video that became viral shows Swara using abusive language.

Mumbai: Swara Bhasker is one Bollywood actor who's known for creating controversies with her political tweets on the social platform Twitter. Currently, she is facing criticism on social media for abusing a four-year-old child actor. Apparently, she referred to him as "chu**ya" and "Kameena" on Abish Mathew’s talk show ‘Son Of Abish’.

This was revealed after a video that became viral shows Swara using abusive language.

The ‘Veere Di Wedding’ actor reportedly used the cuss word while shooting with the child artist for an advertisement, during the early days of her career. But she claims that she used the foul-mouthed words in her mind and not in real life. It also feels like she does not have a good equation with kids as she termed them as ‘evil’.

Post the video went viral Twitterati’s started taking a dig on her on the microblogging platform for misbehaving with the child. Since November 5, the hashtag #Swara_aunty has been trending on the hotlist of topics.

Check out the tweets here:

Utter shame this ghatiya aurat @ReallySwara who calls a 4years old child a "chewtiya", kamina. And that A$shoe @kunalkamra88 sits besides her & laughs.



Most third class filth #swarabhaskar & gutter Kunal Kamra. Thoo on them. pic.twitter.com/DYAmKFdJ5f — King Snow (@king_snow008) November 4, 2019

And people laughing their a$$ of.

I mean it's not comedy this is purely vulgarity.. Swara Bhaskar is such a road side chick. #SameOnSwara — Ankur Malik (@malikaankur) November 4, 2019

#SwaraAunty is #AawaraAunty who doesn't have sense. What she expected from 4 year child to call her by name Or something else aunty is respectful but she refused to respect. https://t.co/bhwtaSHPWC — 🆂🆄🅽🅸🅻 🅿🅰🆃🅸🅻 (@patilsunilp) November 5, 2019

Day 2 and still #SwaraAunty trending nationwide 😂 slippershot for every so called intellectuals and fake feminists 💦 pic.twitter.com/hpoVpm7x9L — Ankit Chaurasia (@imankit0007) November 5, 2019

The above tweets clearly show that Swara's comments on the child were not taken in a humorous way by the Twitterati's. It was portrayed as vulgarity.

According to The International Business Times, Legal Rights Protection Forum, a particular NGO issued a complaint with the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, as they wanted stern action to be taken against the actor.