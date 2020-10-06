Tuesday, Oct 06, 2020 | Last Update : 05:24 PM IST

195th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

6,622,180

74,770

Recovered

5,583,453

76,713

Deaths

102,714

902

Maharashtra1443409114960338084 Andhra Pradesh7192566588755981 Karnataka6406615157829286 Tamil Nadu6088555529389653 Uttar Pradesh4031013468595864 Delhi2827522506135401 West Bengal2603242287555017 Odisha222734190080912 Kerala204242131048772 Telangana1992761701091163 Bihar178882164537888 Assam169985139977655 Gujarat1332191132403417 Rajasthan1288591077181441 Haryana1237821059901307 Madhya Pradesh117588932382207 Punjab107096840253134 Chhatisgarh9856566860777 Jharkhand7770964515661 Jammu and Kashmir69832495571105 Uttarakhand4533233642555 Goa3107125071386 Puducherry2548919781494 Tripura2412717464262 Himachal Pradesh136799526152 Chandigarh112128677145 Manipur9791760263 Arunachal Pradesh8649623014 Nagaland5768469311 Meghalaya5158334343 Sikkim2707199431 Mizoram178612880
  Entertainment   Bollywood  06 Oct 2020  Abetment to suicide not ruled out in Sushant Singh Rajput case: CBI
Entertainment, Bollywood

Abetment to suicide not ruled out in Sushant Singh Rajput case: CBI

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 6, 2020, 3:10 pm IST
Updated : Oct 6, 2020, 3:10 pm IST

The AIIMS had earlier confirmed on September 29 that there was no trace of poisoning in Rajput’s body, ruling out murder

Sushant Singh Rajput (Pic: Sushant Insta page)
 Sushant Singh Rajput (Pic: Sushant Insta page)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday said it has not ruled out abetment to suicide and all aspects of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death are being probed in light of the All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) report ruling out foul play in his death. The AIIMS report has ruled out murder countering the claims of the actor’s family. The Mumbai police have meanwhile stated their stand is vindicated and the conclusions were all as per the findings of the probe conducted by the Bandra police station.

The AIIMS had earlier confirmed on September 29 that there was no trace of poisoning in Rajput’s body, ruling out murder. The final report was issued by the AIIMS in which they confirmed that the no foul play in his death. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) will conduct their probe in the drugs angle and money laundering respectively.

 

“The foul play has been ruled out so the next angle to be probed is abetment to suicide. Each allegation that also attracted section in the case will be probed individually,” said an officer privy to the probe.

The AIIMS conducted an independent probe in the suicide and the findings of the Cooper Hospital who conducted the autopsy on the deceased actor were also referred to. The medical investigation also did not hint towards any lapses on the part of the Cooper Hospital as was alleged earlier.

The reports were received by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which is the primary probe agency in the suicide. The CBI took over the abetment to suicide and cheating case filed by the Patna police based on a complaint of Rajput’s father.

 

The NCB has grilled actors Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh along with manager Karishma Prakash in connection with the drugs angle in the case and the ED are scanning the bank and other financial records of the deceased actor and the accused persons.

Tags: sushant singh rajput death case, cbi probe
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Entertainment

Nawazuddin Sheikh (left) and Aakshath Das play the lead roles in Sudhir Mishra's film Serious Men.

'Serious Men' review: Ancient prejudice posing as a post-liberal narrative

As more famous names from the B-town surface in the case, fans are now beginning to fume

Is Bollywod losing brand value?

Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap denies Payal Ghosh's rape charges, calls them false and reckless

Amazon's The Lord of the Rings crew is returning to New Zealand because the country has been certified coronavirus free.

Amazon's 'The Lord Of The Rings' series resumes filming in New Zealand

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham