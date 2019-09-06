Friday, Sep 06, 2019 | Last Update : 10:51 AM IST

Kangana Ranaut pledges 1 lakh saplings by donating 42 lakhs for Cauvery Calling Initiative

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 6, 2019, 9:53 am IST
Updated : Sep 6, 2019, 9:53 am IST

Known for always voicing concern for social and environmental initiatives, Kangana Ranaut has once again set a brilliant example.

Mumbai: Known for always voicing concern for social and environmental initiatives, Kangana Ranaut has once again set a brilliant example. The actor has been associated with Isha Foundation for a while now and has shared how Sadhguru's teaching has transformed her. The actress has also been spreading the message of Cauvery calling by urging people to grow more trees and promoting Agroforestry for sustainable living.

Earlier, Ranaut has stated that she will donate a portion of her earnings for the cause, and today she made a  donation if 42 Lakhs to the Isha Foundation, which will help plant 1 lakh saplings across Cauvery basin and help the Farmers to introduce agroforestry in an attempt to replenish the river ecosystem. Kangana also urged everybody present at the press conference to donate as per their capabilities, for planting trees because saving Cauvery river is the need of the hour.

During the media interaction, she also said, “When I hear things about Amazon being on fire and Aarey trees being cut, I really get panicked but I don’t want everyone to get panic attack about that. Instead, we should do our bit and donate to plant trees so that we can solve an existing problem.”

Further, in the conversation, she added, “We cannot expect under-privileged people to donate. The people who can donate at least 2 saplings on behalf of them. This will bring a huge change in our environment.”

“Being a part of this initiative will also set a module for the coming generations and our generation will set an example that we stood up to save our environment.” She adds.

In addition to Kangana Ranaut, the 2 queens of the south Kajal Aggarwal and Tamannah Bhatia also joined in a part of this initiative. Together, the 3 queens of our industry made a video to create awareness for Cauvery and why it is important to take action right away.

