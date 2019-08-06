Tuesday, Aug 06, 2019 | Last Update : 04:39 PM IST

Here's what Hrithik Roshan has to say on his equation with ex-wife Sussanne Khan

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Aug 6, 2019, 3:29 pm IST
Updated : Aug 6, 2019, 3:29 pm IST

Hrithik and Sussanne have two sons Hrehaan and Hridaan.

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan.
 Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan.

Mumbai: Hrithik Roshan is currently getting praises for his role in Super 30 but in personal life, the actor has been facing a lot of problems. The actor was married to Sanjay Khan's daughter Sussanne Khan for 14 years.

However, the duo got divorced in 2014 due to personal conflicts between them. Hrithik and Sussanne have two sons Hrehaan and Hridaan. Despite parting way from each other, Hrithik and Sussanne have always been taking care of their kids like ideal parents. They never let their sons feel incomplete.

Hrithik and Sussanne are an ideal example of a divorced couple. Recently in an interview with DNA, The 'Super 30' spoke about his equation with ex-wife Sussanne post-divorce. He said, "It’s sad that my equation with Sussanne is looked upon as rare when it should be common practice to strive towards peace and happiness, especially for our children. Even now, some people ask me why I am so good to my ex, and I explain to them that as a father, I am bringing up two men, and they need to know that their mother is loved and respected. They need to learn that two people can be separated but still stand united as a family."

On the work front, Hrithik will next be seen in an action film, War with Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film is scheduled to release on October 2, 2019.

