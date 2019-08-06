Tuesday, Aug 06, 2019 | Last Update : 11:08 AM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun: Madhuri Dixit gets nostalgic

ANI
Published : Aug 6, 2019, 10:16 am IST
Updated : Aug 6, 2019, 10:16 am IST

The cult classic wasn't a mere film but a rich source of inspiration for people of all age groups.

Madhuri Dixit Nene.
 Madhuri Dixit Nene.

New Delhi: It has been 25 years since Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit-starrer 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' hit the big screens. And the film still manages to bring a smile on our faces. The cult classic wasn't a mere film but a rich source of inspiration for people of all age groups. It also brought about a revolution in Indian weddings in the 90s.

As the film completed a milestone today, Madhuri took a walk down the memory lane and shared a special video in which she can be seen recreating her famous "Uh-hu, Uh-hu" moment.

She shared the short clip celebrating 25 years of the film on her Twitter handle and captioned it as, "Recreating the moments of Hum Aapke Hain Koun on its 25th anniversary! This movie has given me memories that I can never forget. Nisha will always hold a special place in my heart."

Madhuri celebrating the occasion in her own inimitable style by placing 'the jootis' and Tuffy's look-alike stuffed toy along with the puja thali on the table definitely makes us nostalgic and we still can't get over Nisha teasing Prem with her Uh-hu moments!

The 'Kalank' actor also posted a video taking the Gulel challenge and nominated Salman, Renuka Shahane, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Sonakshi Sinha to take it up. Apart from Madhuri, Renuka Shahane, who played Mohnish Bahl's wife in the film, thanked Rajshri Films' Sooraj Barjatya for giving her a "once-in-a-lifetime role".

She took to Twitter and wrote, "Gratitude to Sooraj Barjatya and Rajshri Films for giving me a once in a lifetime role in a once in a lifetime film. Thank you to the ever-increasing audience of cinema-goers for showering their love and blessings on this big-hearted family film. #25YearsofHAHK"

Anupam Kher, who played the role of Madhuri and Renuka's father in the film, was cast opposite Reema Lagoo in the movie. He took to Twitter to congratulate Barjatya and the star cast, while also adding that the film changed the concept of marriages in India.

"Congratulations to #SoorajBarjataya and everyone associated (including me) with the iconic #HumAapKeHainKoun for completing 25years. The film apart from celebrating goodness, also changed the concept of marriages in India forever," Anupam wrote.

'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' was a modern take on the 1982 film 'Nadiya Ke Paar'. It was the first Indian film to gross Rs 100 crore at the box office. 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' won 13 Filmfare Awards, which included those for Best Film, Best Director and Best Actress. The blockbuster became a turning point in Madhuri and Salman's careers.

Madhuri, who played the role of Nisha in the 1994 Sooraj Barjatya-directorial, was romantically paired opposite Salman's character (Prem). Madhuri played Renuka's younger sister in the film.

The cult classic also featured Mohnish Bahl, Alok Nath and Bindu among others.

Tags: madhuri dixit nene, madhuri dixit, hum aapke hain koun, 25 years of hum aapke hain koun, salman khan, rajshri productions
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Entertainment

Hardeepak Singh.

Here's how Hardeepak Singh is a pillar for a lot of Pollywood superstars

Iwinosa Kevin Osazee.

Know about fitness freak and influencer Iwinosa Kevin Osazee

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu hopeful about #MeToo

Madhuri Dixit

Hum Aapke Hai Kaun turns 25

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple is planning something huge behind the scenes

2

iPhone XR 128GB price slashed; grab Apple’s latest flagship at Rs 16,901 off

3

Video: Brazilian gang leader tries to escape jail dressed as his 19-year-old daughter

4

Sensational Apple leak confirms depressing new iPhone

5

Surat school created special human chain to celebrate abrogation of Article 370

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMLife

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con 2019: Pop culture celebration takes off at San Diego

Storks nest on a top of the ruins of Catholic church in the village of Zembin. (Photo: AP/ Sergei Grits)

Belarus: Heaven for nature lovers

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham