Tuesday, Nov 05, 2019 | Last Update : 10:00 AM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Video: Salman Khan kick-starts shooting of 'Radhe' in swag; watch

ANI
Published : Nov 5, 2019, 8:31 am IST
Updated : Nov 5, 2019, 8:31 am IST

Salman Khan kick-started shooting of his upcoming film 'Radhe' in a dramatic style. The actor shared a video on his social media.

Salman Khan on the sets of 'Radhe'. (Photo: Twitter)
 Salman Khan on the sets of 'Radhe'. (Photo: Twitter)

New Delhi: Salman Khan kick-started shooting of his upcoming film 'Radhe' in a dramatic style. The actor shared a video on his social media where he can be seen entering the sets of the film with a complete swag.

Proving that there is no one like him, the actor walked on-set in slow motion while putting on his suit jacket. Making sure not to reveal many parts of his role in this upcoming drama, the actor only gave fans a good look of his back and a glimpse of the sets that appeared to be some sort of restaurant setting.
" #RadheEid2020 . . . Day 1," he tweeted.

Apart from the video, the actor also shared a picture of the clapperboard to announce his first day on the sets of the film.

After creating a buzz among fans with the high-octane trailer of 'Dabangg 3', Salman has started shooting for his next outing with Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff.

'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' is being helmed by choreographer-director Prabhu Deva, who is reuniting with the actor for the third time. He earlier directed 'Wanted' and 'Dabangg 3'.

The flick is co-produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri under the banners Salman Khan Films, Sohail Khan Productions and Reel Life Production.

It is expected to hit silver screens next year on Eid-ul-Fitr.

Tags: salman khan, radhe, dabangg 3, disha patani, randeep hooda, radhe movie
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

Latest From Entertainment

Hasan Minhaj.

Hasan Minhaj was 'threatened' as a kid about Manipal Medical college; read why

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. (Photo: ANI/Instagram)

Pics: Anushka Sharma shares memorable trekking experience with hubby Virat Kohli

In fact, the dancer is of the opinion that anything traditional itself is a result of experimentations. (Facebook/ The ZHDC Foundation)

Dancing for a cause

The F16S

Some alternative pop scene

MOST POPULAR

1

‘Phantom’ iPhone SE 2 leaks and rumours

2

Facebook launches new company logo to show you it’s boss of everything

3

Nokia 7.2 review: A meek surrender to the competition!

4

Fresh iPhone 12 leak reveals gorgeous new feature

5

Family saved from Holocaust meet their saviour 75 years later

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham