TV actor Lakshya to star in Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan-starrer 'Dostana 2'

Lakshya has a four-film contract with Dharma, which includes films and digital projects.

Mumbai: After successfully launching Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Ishaan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions is now all set to launch Lakshya. The newcomer will make his Bollywood debut with Dostana 2, which will be directed by Collin D’Cunha and also features Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi.

Lakshya has a four-film contract with Dharma, which includes films and digital projects. Lakshya, who has his roots in TV, went through a rigorous selection process that included auditions and photoshoots, after which, he was selected to be a part of the production house’s talent pool.

Karan Johar says, “We believe in introducing new talent to the film fraternity. We are proud to have introduced over 20 first-time filmmakers and seven actors in the recent past. We are excited to introduce Lakshya, the newest addition to the family. We will be introducing him in Dostana 2. He was chosen after a series of meticulous auditions and test shoots. We are thrilled to engulf him in our creative world and look forward to creating celluloid magic together.”

