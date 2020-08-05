Wednesday, Aug 05, 2020 | Last Update : 06:16 PM IST

133rd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,906,520

51,189

Recovered

1,280,667

50,227

Deaths

39,820

849

Maharashtra45795629935616142 Tamil Nadu2682852087844349 Andhra Pradesh176333956251604 Karnataka145830692722704 Delhi1391561252264033 Uttar Pradesh100310572711817 West Bengal80984568841785 Telangana6894649675563 Gujarat65704485612529 Bihar6203140760349 Assam4816233429115 Rajasthan4667932832732 Haryana3779631226448 Odisha3768124483258 Madhya Pradesh3508225414912 Kerala279561629988 Jammu and Kashmir2239614856417 Punjab1901512491462 Jharkhand140705199129 Chhatisgarh10109761369 Uttarakhand8008484795 Goa7075511460 Tripura5520367528 Puducherry4147253758 Manipur301818147 Himachal Pradesh2879171013 Nagaland24056594 Arunachal Pradesh179011053 Chandigarh120671520 Meghalaya9173305 Sikkim7832971 Mizoram5022820
  Entertainment   Bollywood  05 Aug 2020  Bihar's request for CBI probe into Sushant death case accepted: Centre tells SC
Entertainment, Bollywood

Bihar's request for CBI probe into Sushant death case accepted: Centre tells SC

PTI
Published : Aug 5, 2020, 1:11 pm IST
Updated : Aug 5, 2020, 1:18 pm IST

Rhea Chakraborty's petition hearing to take place in SC next week, said Advocate Satish Maneshinde

The Centre Wednesday informed the Supreme Court that it has accepted the Bihar government's recommendation for CBI investigation into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. (PTI Photo)
 The Centre Wednesday informed the Supreme Court that it has accepted the Bihar government's recommendation for CBI investigation into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The Centre Wednesday informed the Supreme Court that it has accepted the Bihar government's recommendation for CBI investigation into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Supreme Court said that the truth should come out so far as actor's death is concerned.

 

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty's plea seeking transfer of an FIR, accusing her of abetting suicide of Rajput, from Patna to Mumbai to take place in Supreme Court next week

Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde said "the Petition in the SC will be heard in the next week. All concerned have to file their replies in the meantime. State of Maharashtra is directed to place all the investigation steps taken in the case before the SC. We are satisfied with the outcome of the hearing. In view of the pendency of the proceedings in SC Rhea or anyone on her behalf refrain from making any comments in the case."

The apex court directed Mumbai Police to file status report on probe conducted so far in Sushant Singh Rajput death case

 

A bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy observed that truth behind the actor's death should come out.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, told the court that Bihar government's recommendation for CBI investigation in the case has been accepted.

Rajput, aged 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14 and since then the Mumbai police has been probing the case keeping in mind various angles.

Tags: sushant singh rajput death investigation, rhea chakraborty, rhea chakraborty fir, supreme court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From Entertainment

Anushka Sharma

Anushka’s guide to be stress-free

The Malcolm Project

East meets west and south in music

Ananya Birla

Aditya Birla's crooning glory

Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government on Tuesday refused to transfer Sushant Singh Rajput’s case to the CBI. (AFP Photo)

SSR death: MVA refuses to transfer case to CBI

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham