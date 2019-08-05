Monday, Aug 05, 2019 | Last Update : 11:26 AM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

'Super 30' inspires Maharashtra Government to announce a Super 50 scheme for tribals

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 5, 2019, 11:03 am IST
Updated : Aug 5, 2019, 11:03 am IST

The Hrithik Roshan starrer is not only raining praises but is also declared tax free in as many as 8 states in India.

Super 30 still.
 Super 30 still.

Mumbai: The Maharashtra state has selected a 'Super 50' group of tribal students, who passed SSC exams and are seeking admissions to medical and engineering streams, to be coached by a private institute to face entrance exams of IIT, NEET and JEE. But tribal social workers raised doubts over the scheme.

The government seems to have taken a cue from the famed ‘Super 30’ classes of mathematician and academician Anand Kumar, who inspired actor Hrithik Roshan’s recent Hindi film released last month.

Sharing his joy and excitement about the news, Hrithik said, “It really made my day to know about the government’s initiative of providing special coaching to a group of 50 tribal students who have passed the SSC exams. Nothing is more validating than this for an actor. I feel immensely grateful that our film, Super 30, has touched so many people in ways like this.”

Super 30 sees Hrithik Roshan stepping into the shoes of mathematician, Anand Kumar and has taken audiences by surprise with his powerful performance. Not just the fans but critics too have hailed the film in a big way.

Super 30 is currently creating waves across quarters. The film has surpassed a whooping amount of 134 Cr and is still running strong at the box office.

The film is not only raining praises but is also declared tax free in as many as 8 states in India.

Super 30 was released 12th of July, and since then has seen a steady footfall in the theatres.

The buzz created by the film is huge and it’s a matter of great pride for the film when the officials of the country, teachers, bureaucrats and others see the film and recognize its importance.

Tags: maharashtra government, hrithik roshan, anand kumar, super 30, super 50, bollywood movie, bollywood news

Latest From Entertainment

Aiana Jain.

Aiana Jain shares what she aims to do with her understanding of fashion

Mangal Singh.

Mangal Singh all set to make his Bollywood debut

Alvin Kumar.

American Hip Hopper Alvin Kumar 'AK' struggle and success define attitude

Inlarius Frank.

Know about young American rapper Inlarius Frank

MOST POPULAR

1

‘Majestic machine’ of World War II to attempt 43,500 km global flight

2

Stunning Apple AirPods rival earbuds can be charged in a smartwatch

3

Law which allowed circulation of Rs 1000 notes in 1999 scrapped

4

Two key Apple iPhone features confirmed

5

Apple iPhone 11 could be unveiled on this date

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMLife

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con 2019: Pop culture celebration takes off at San Diego

Storks nest on a top of the ruins of Catholic church in the village of Zembin. (Photo: AP/ Sergei Grits)

Belarus: Heaven for nature lovers

The bulls charge towards the participants as they run for their lives during the annual San Fermin Festival. (Photo: AP/ Alvaro Barrientos)

Running of the Bulls at the San Fermin Festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham