Friday, Jul 05, 2019 | Last Update : 01:10 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

'It’s a beautiful relationship': Hrithik Roshan opens up about ex-wife Sussanne Khan

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jul 5, 2019, 1:03 pm IST
Updated : Jul 5, 2019, 1:03 pm IST

Sussanne had come to Roshan family's defence, when Hrithik's sister Sunaina had tweeted that she was 'living in hell'.

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan.
 Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan.

Mumbai: Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan parted ways back in 2013, but even though the ex-couple are still on good terms and often seen hanging out together with their two kids. Both have confessed earlier that there is no plan of a reunion; however, they will continue to be friends and function as a team to bring up their sons. Hrithik, who is currently busy promoting his latest film 'Super 30' opened up about his ex-wife Sussanne and called their relationship 'beautiful'.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli reveals Hrithik Roshan trying to put Sunaina behind bars

Speaking about his relationship with Sussanne, Hrithik said in an interview to GQ, "In the prophet, Kahlil Gibran talks about love being a temple that’s held up by two columns. If the columns become one, the temple will topple. The further apart they are, and the stronger they are, the bigger the temple of love. So you have to respect each other’s individuality. It’s vital to be self-sufficient in your emotional needs. So anything that comes from the other person is welcome, but you don’t demand it."

"It’s a beautiful relationship. With our kids, with us as friends, it’s all about wisdom. One thing is for sure: Love can’t turn into hate. If it’s hate, it wasn’t love. The flipside of love is also love. Once you understand that, you’ll keep finding ways back into love," he added.

Sussanne Khan had come to Roshan family's defence, when Hrithik's sister Sunaina had tweeted that she was "living in hell". Recalling Sunaina of being a loving, warm, and caring person, Khan suggested that she is in an unfortunate situation. "As a part of my experience with all concerned and in my life span of being a part of this close-knit family, I know Sunaina, to be an extremely loving warm, caring person, who is in an unfortunate situation," she wrote in an Instagram post.

Also Read | Peace in the Roshan Family: Hrithik Roshan plays Mediator

While Sunaina has been making headlines for quite a while now, the rest of the Roshan family is yet to give an official statement.

Hrithik and Sussanne, who were childhood sweethearts, tied the knot in 2000 after a four-year relationship. They have two sons – Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Hrithik had said that though has decided to end 13-year-old marriage with Sussanne, she will always be the love of his life.

On the professional front, Hrithik is currently busy with the promotions of Vikas Bahl directorial 'Super 30', which is slated to hit the screens on July 12.

Tags: hrithik roshan, sussanne khan, super 30, suniana roshan, sussanne khan and hrithik roshan

Latest From Entertainment

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani and Tara Sutaria. (Photo: Instagram)

Sidharth Malhotra reacts on link-up rumours with Kiara Advani and Tara Sutaria

Michael Jackson. (Photo: AP)

Michael Jackson's estate supports French fan groups' case against 'Leaving Neverland'

Sonali Bendre. (Photo: Instagram)

Sonali Bendre shares 'before & after' pic after completing 1-year of fighting cancer

Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor spend time with Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh in NYC. (Photo: Twitter)

Lovebirds Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor meet Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh in NYC

MOST POPULAR

1

Sidharth Malhotra reacts on link-up rumours with Kiara Advani and Tara Sutaria

2

Kerala woman wins over USD 3 mn in UAE raffle, says would use it for charity

3

Superb iPhone 11 concept much better than upcoming iPhone

4

Proud! Nirmala Sitharaman's parents attend her first budget speech

5

Union Budget 2019: Parliament echoes with urdu couplet, quote from arthshastra

more

Editors' Picks

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

more

ALSO FROMLife

The spectacular firewords display at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC, to celebrate the Fourth of July. (Photo: AP/Alex Brandon)

Breathtaking firework display on the Fourth of July

Valentino's Haute Couture collection was accompanied by a lot of headgear and a new make up trend of coloured eye brows. With rest of the make up kept simple, the eyebrows stood out. (Photo: AP/Kamil Zihnioglu)

Paris Fashion Week F/W 2020: Best of Haute Couture

The 'Hypnosis' collection by Dutch designer Iris Van Herpen included large hypnotic installations across the stage for a dramatic effect. (Photo: AP/Francois Mori)

Paris Fashion Week F/W 2019: Hypnotic silhouettes with exaggerated details

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri accepts applause at the end of the Dior Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2020 fashion collection presented in Paris. (Photo: AP/Michel Euler)

Paris Fashion Week F/W 2020: Back to Black

A woman walks through the rain with a bag covering her head from the downpour in the absence of an umbrella. (Photo: AP/MaheshKumar A)

Monsoons arrive in full force

Pride flags and pride colours on display at the Stonewall Inn bar, marking the site of 1969 riots that followed a police raid of the bar's gay patrons, in New York. (Photo: AP/Bebeto Matthews)

Pride month: 50th anniversary of Stonewall Inn uprising

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham