'It’s a beautiful relationship': Hrithik Roshan opens up about ex-wife Sussanne Khan

Sussanne had come to Roshan family's defence, when Hrithik's sister Sunaina had tweeted that she was 'living in hell'.

Mumbai: Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan parted ways back in 2013, but even though the ex-couple are still on good terms and often seen hanging out together with their two kids. Both have confessed earlier that there is no plan of a reunion; however, they will continue to be friends and function as a team to bring up their sons. Hrithik, who is currently busy promoting his latest film 'Super 30' opened up about his ex-wife Sussanne and called their relationship 'beautiful'.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli reveals Hrithik Roshan trying to put Sunaina behind bars

Speaking about his relationship with Sussanne, Hrithik said in an interview to GQ, "In the prophet, Kahlil Gibran talks about love being a temple that’s held up by two columns. If the columns become one, the temple will topple. The further apart they are, and the stronger they are, the bigger the temple of love. So you have to respect each other’s individuality. It’s vital to be self-sufficient in your emotional needs. So anything that comes from the other person is welcome, but you don’t demand it."

"It’s a beautiful relationship. With our kids, with us as friends, it’s all about wisdom. One thing is for sure: Love can’t turn into hate. If it’s hate, it wasn’t love. The flipside of love is also love. Once you understand that, you’ll keep finding ways back into love," he added.

Sussanne Khan had come to Roshan family's defence, when Hrithik's sister Sunaina had tweeted that she was "living in hell". Recalling Sunaina of being a loving, warm, and caring person, Khan suggested that she is in an unfortunate situation. "As a part of my experience with all concerned and in my life span of being a part of this close-knit family, I know Sunaina, to be an extremely loving warm, caring person, who is in an unfortunate situation," she wrote in an Instagram post.

Also Read | Peace in the Roshan Family: Hrithik Roshan plays Mediator

While Sunaina has been making headlines for quite a while now, the rest of the Roshan family is yet to give an official statement.

Hrithik and Sussanne, who were childhood sweethearts, tied the knot in 2000 after a four-year relationship. They have two sons – Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Hrithik had said that though has decided to end 13-year-old marriage with Sussanne, she will always be the love of his life.

On the professional front, Hrithik is currently busy with the promotions of Vikas Bahl directorial 'Super 30', which is slated to hit the screens on July 12.