Women should carry condoms & cooperate with rapists, says filmmaker; bashed on Twitter

Mumbai: Telangana rape-murder case has indeed shaken the entire nation. Many eminent personalities across the country condemned the horrifying act happened with Hyderabad based 26-year-old veterinary doctor. However, filmmaker Daniel Shradvan has given shocking advice to women to tackle the situation like rape.

Shravan in his detailed post that has now been deleted, stated that instead of calling the police for help, women should carry condoms and cooperate with rapists in order to save them from being killed. The filmmaker also claimed that legalising 'rapes without violence' is the only way to control the brutal killings of rape victims.

“Murder is a sin and a crime. Rape is a corrective punishment. No justice is going to happen with Nirbhaya Act or Priyanka Act. The agenda of rape is fulfilling the sexual needs of rapists based on that time or mood. If these adamant bitches didn’t consent to the proposal made by the rapists, they will have no other way but to rape them," the filmmaker said in his Facebook post.

Daniel Shravan later removed all his posts from Facebook and posted a new apology message. However, the post grabbed everyone's attention on Twitter.

'Sacred Games' actor Kubbra Sait wrote, "Whoever this Daniel Shravan is: needs medical help, maybe some heavy duty whacks up his butt, will help him clear his constipated mind. Infuriating little prick.”

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada wrote, "Ideas going around. Some of this content is in Telugu. Basically the ideas these men have given is - cooperate and offer condoms to prevent murder after rape, women’s organizations are the reason for rape. Rape is not heinous, murder is."

Here are some other reactions by netizens:

I'm Sad for his mother https://t.co/ObR0VgjE2t — Karma's a RANVEERIAN (@ranveersmine) December 4, 2019

Daniel Shravan and his ₹2 movies. Vile lecherous despicable piece of shit. Apt representation of his brain: https://t.co/Wx9pw8fzER pic.twitter.com/sKzroqvlNQ — Ojaswi Trivedi (@OjaswiTrivedi) December 4, 2019

What is "Rapes Without Violence?" .

And this guy is not some anonymous profile.

He is a movie Maker goddamn it.#danielshravan pic.twitter.com/RefqsdI5I9 — Lone Wolf Ratnakar (@GabbarSanghi) December 4, 2019

Ask that bloody bastard to give condoms to his sister and Wife so that they wont be harmed neither pregnant #danielshravan @Chinmayi https://t.co/OyOKeMG4rn — Balaji (@baalaccna) December 3, 2019

Meanwhile, the veterinary doctor was gang-raped and killed by four people before they burnt the body in Shadnagar outskirts in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district.