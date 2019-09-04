Wednesday, Sep 04, 2019 | Last Update : 02:46 PM IST

Pawan Kalyan’s co-actress trolled for using controversial hashtags in B'day wish for him

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 4, 2019, 1:24 pm IST
Updated : Sep 4, 2019, 1:24 pm IST

Popular Telugu star Pawan Kalyan has recently turned 49 and fans have poured a lot of wishes for the power star.

Mumbai: Popular Telugu star Pawan Kalyan has recently turned 49 and fans have poured a lot of wishes for the power star. Right from Chiranjeevi to Ram Charan, many Tollywood actors wished the actor on his special. However, one wish which caught everyone's attention was by actress Nikesha Patel.

Nikesha Patel, who featured opposite Pawan Kalyan in 'Komaram Puli' wished the actor on his birthday. She used multiple trending hashtags and unintentionally, she used one tag which was offensive and in no time, Pawan Kalayn fans trolled her.

Later, Nikesha apologised in soon after and wished Pawan Kalyan with a new post. In a series of tweets, she wrote, "My apologies after correction  I had forgotten to delete sorry if anyone got hurt. Happy ganesha. #pspk #pawankalyan.”

 

“And its idiots out there who create such trending hashtags and I get into trouble for it. I give up on social media. I'm of social media for some time. Keep the negativity going and keep the trolling going while I'm not listening," she wrote.

 

