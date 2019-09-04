Wednesday, Sep 04, 2019 | Last Update : 02:47 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Boney Kapoor, Janhvi and Khushi unveil Sridevi's wax statue; view pics

ANI
Published : Sep 4, 2019, 12:45 pm IST
Updated : Sep 4, 2019, 12:45 pm IST

The first picture shows the legendary actor immortalised in her 'Hawa Hawai' avatar from 'Mr India'.

Sridevi's wax statue.
 Sridevi's wax statue.

New Delhi: Boney Kapoor along with his two daughters Janhvi, and Khushi Kapoor on Wednesday unveiled the wax statue of late Bollywood actor Sridevi at Madame Tussauds, Singapore.

Film critic Taran Adarsh shared the news alongside two pictures from the event. The first picture shows the legendary actor immortalised in her 'Hawa Hawai' avatar from 'Mr. India'. The figure shows her donning a golden dress with matching accessories.

In the second picture, Boney, Janhvi, and Khushi Kapoor are seen posing with the wax statue of Sridevi.

Madame Tussauds decided to announce the addition of Srivedi's wax figure as a tribute to the late actor on her 56th birth anniversary on August 13.

Sridevi passed away on February 24 in Dubai, where she had gone to attend a family wedding. Born as Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan in 1963, she was known for her iconic roles in Hindi movies like 'Chandni', 'Lamhe', 'Mr India', 'Chaalbaaz', 'Nagina', 'Sadma', and 'English Vinglish' among many more.

The Padma Shri awardee had also made a mark with her extraordinary performances in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada films. Her last film was 'Mom' for which she also received Best Actress National Award, posthumously.

Tags: sridevi, sridevi's wax statue, sridevi news, boney kapoor, janhvi kapoor, khushi kapoor, madame tussauds, madame tussauds singapore
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Entertainment

Team RealShit.

Here's everything you need to know about YouTube sensation 'RealShit'

Foo Jian Chuan.

Meet Jayefunk - the talented musician who’s topping charts worldwide

Nishu Gupta.

A talk with Nishu Gupta on becoming an inspiration

Pawan Kalyan.

Pawan Kalyan’s co-actress trolled for using controversial hashtags in B'day wish for him

MOST POPULAR

1

Delhi slips 6 places in world's most liveable cities ranking due to climate change: Report

2

PM Modi, Putin spend ‘quality time together’ on ship to Russia’s Far East Region

3

Queen Elizabeth II hilariously pranked tourists who didn’t recognise her

4

Here are some reactions after Abhinandan Varthaman trims his gunslinger moustache

5

'If it quacks like a duck': Boisterous poultry land French owner in court

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Actresses who starred in 'The Truth' are seen gracing the red carpet at Day 1 of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)

Venice Film Festival: Best-dressed on the red carpet

Diva Dhawan was the show stopper for SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi. The shimmery black gown had a broad, brocade panel at the wasit. (Photo: Shripad Naik)

Lakme Fashion Week: Designers bring out their best for finale

Athiya Shetty was the showstopper for Abraham and Thakore's collection at Lakme Fashion Week. (Photo: File)

Winter/Resort 2019 Collection at Lakme Fashion Week

Katrina Kaif was the showstopper for Manish Malhotra's ramp collection. She wore a magnificent black lehenga with Manish Malhotra's signature blouse. (Photo: File)

Best of Indian Bridal Couture at Lakme Fashion Week

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham