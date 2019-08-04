Sunday, Aug 04, 2019 | Last Update : 12:57 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Wouldn't be surprised if I go through ups and downs again in my career: Akshay Kumar

PTI
Published : Aug 4, 2019, 11:28 am IST
Updated : Aug 4, 2019, 11:28 am IST

Akshay believes it is important to learn from such experiences as nothing is permanent in life.

Akshay Kumar.
 Akshay Kumar.

Mumbai: Superstar Akshay Kumar has seen both good and bad phases in his career and he believes it is important to learn from such experiences as nothing is permanent in life.

The actor said he has seen people write an obituary of his career after a string of flops but he has always made a strong comeback.

"I have been through this phase three times. So I wouldn't be surprised if I go through it again. The best way is to keep working hard. When I had delivered 14-15 flop films, everyone said 'Gaya Gaya' and then after giving hit films, I heard them saying, 'Aa Gaya Aa Gaya'. I remember these words.

"It is part of life and this happens to everybody, be it in personal or professional life. Basically, you have to take it all in your stride, be bold and face the next day," Akshay said in a group interview.

The 51-year-old actor is currently one of the most bankable stars in Bollywood, courtesy his back-to-back hits like "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha", "Gold" and "Kesari".

His ardent fans have given him the sobriquet 'Guarantee Kumar', owing to his recent performance at the box office, but Akshay believes a person's success is a result of good combination of hardwork and luck.

"Audience is very bold today and they don't care, they say what they feel is correct. I am glad the audience calls me that ('Guarantee Kumar'). But there is no guarantee of anything. There are times when I see a film and feel it will do wonders at the box office but then it doesn't work at all. So you don't know what will work, till it releases.

"After 30 years, I have realised that films work not just due to hard work, it is definitely needed, but you do need luck and it does make a lot of difference. I believe 70 per cent in luck and 30 per cent hard work," he added.

The actor is currently promoting his next release "Mission Mangal", which is set to hit the theatres on the Independence Day.

The film is based on real-life scientists, who contributed to India's first interplanetary expedition, Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), launched by Indian Research Space Organisation (ISRO) in 2013.

Akshay said of late, the efforts of India's premiere space agency have started getting recognised by everyone and he believes a part of the credit should go to the current government.

"I was reading an article in which it was written that earlier two to three per cent of the budget was given to space and science. Now it is 18 per cent. This government is going to focus on space science and all. So we see something like 'Chandrayan 2'.

"ISRO is there for 50 years but it has become very famous of late because we used to not talk about it earlier," he added.

Citing the example of Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who previously was the Defence Minister and is currently the Finance Minister of the country, Akshay said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is walking the talk when it comes to gender equality.

"There was a perception that only men can be a scientist or engineer but I believe a woman can be an equally good scientist or engineer. Things are changing in India so much today. In our country, we have a woman holding an important portfolio like finance or defence ministry."

"Mission Mangal" may have a niche topic at the centre but Akshay said the film also has a commercial aspect which helps in making it appealing to the masses.

"I have not made a documentary film. I have made a commercial cinema where there are elements of laughter, fun, emotions and two-three songs. When I made 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha', I did add commercial elements to make it more appealing. You have to bring such stories on the big screen but in a commercial way," he said.

Tags: akshay kumar, akshay kumar news, akshay kumar interview, mission mangal, bollywood superstar

Latest From Entertainment

Sunix Thakor.

Sunix Thakor becomes the top YouTube influencer of the country

Shalini Srivastava.

Shalini Srivastava walks the ramp to success in style!

Murali Agrawal.

Murali Agrawal unmask the gravity of the scene in RAW through his lyrics

Archana Sadanand.

Know about fashion & lifestyle influencer Archana Sadanand and her sensational ideas

MOST POPULAR

1

2000 railway stations equipped with free wifi

2

Rathore sings at BJP's 'Abhyas Varga', Supriyo, Manoj, Ravi Kishan join him

3

2000 kilogram fruits offered to Goddess for 'good monsoon rain' in Tamil Nadu

4

Mind-blowing iPhone 11 concept that isn’t far off

5

Did you know? Parineeti Chopra got injured while shooting ‘Khadke Glassy’ song

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMSports

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham