Super 30: Hrithik Roshan acknowledges teachers as nation-builders; read post

Mumbai: Hrithik Roshan has really surprised us with showing us how one perspective can shape the narrative of the entire country. Today, the actor gave us yet another post which has highlighted the efforts and importance of the profession of teachers which is not only the foundation of every individual’s future but also as he says, are the nation-builders of the future of our society and the country in the truest sense.

To celebrate the teachers of various premier universities across the nation, Hrithik took to his social media handle to post a grateful message and tagged the professors of these universities, along with thanking all the teachers all over India. He posted, “Where does change begin ? It begins with a thought. Then the thought is passed on , seeded, taught to others. That’s how people learn, that’s how nations grow. If you want to be a nation builder, become a teacher. Because it's them who are seeding the thoughts, shaping the future of our society and country in the truest sense.

I have heard so many people say that they want to make a difference in our society, but I haven't heard anyone say that I want to change the world by becoming a teacher.

Thank you to all the teachers for their contribution :)"

The actor too will be seen essaying the character of a teacher for his next. Hrithik will be reprising the role of a Mathematician, Anand Kumar who trains students for IIT-JEE in Bihar. The movie also features Mrunal Thakur alongside Hrithik in the trailer, which is being hailed as the "best trailer of the year". The movie ‘Super 30’ is set to release on 12 July, 2018 and is one of the most awaited movies of the year.

Hrithik has not only created a bond with the students on and off screen- from Super 30 students to Anand Kumar’s real students but is also, giving due respect to the teachers who shape the future of the children of the society. With this special screening, Hrithik with the teachers is definitely a sight to have for the real as well as the reel teacher, a role the actor is acing with his soulful portrayal.