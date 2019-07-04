Thursday, Jul 04, 2019 | Last Update : 09:50 AM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Super 30: Hrithik Roshan acknowledges teachers as nation-builders; read post

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 4, 2019, 8:35 am IST
Updated : Jul 4, 2019, 8:35 am IST

Hrithik Roshan has really surprised us with showing us how one perspective can shape the narrative of the entire country.

A still from Super 30.
 A still from Super 30.

Mumbai: Hrithik Roshan has really surprised us with showing us how one perspective can shape the narrative of the entire country. Today, the actor gave us yet another post which has highlighted the efforts and importance of the profession of teachers which is not only the foundation of every individual’s future but also as he says, are the nation-builders of the future of our society and the country in the truest sense.

To celebrate the teachers of various premier universities across the nation, Hrithik took to his social media handle to post a grateful message and tagged the professors of these universities, along with thanking all the teachers all over India. He posted, “Where does change begin ? It begins with a thought. Then the thought is passed on , seeded, taught to others. That’s how people learn, that’s how nations grow.  If you want to be a nation builder, become a teacher. Because it's them who are seeding the thoughts, shaping the future of our society and country in the truest sense.

I have heard so many people say that they want to make a difference in our society, but I haven't heard anyone say that I want to change the world by becoming a teacher.

Thank you to all the teachers for their contribution :)"

The actor too will be seen essaying the character of a teacher for his next. Hrithik will be reprising the role of a Mathematician, Anand Kumar who trains students for IIT-JEE in Bihar. The movie also features Mrunal Thakur alongside Hrithik in the trailer, which is being hailed as the "best trailer of the year". The movie ‘Super 30’ is set to release on 12 July, 2018 and is one of the most awaited movies of the year.

Hrithik has not only created a bond with the students on and off screen- from Super 30 students to Anand Kumar’s real students but is also, giving due respect to the teachers who shape the future of the children of the society. With this special screening, Hrithik with the teachers is definitely a sight to have for the real as well as the reel teacher, a role the actor is acing with his soulful portrayal.

Tags: super 30, hrithik roshan, teachers, letter
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel slams Taapsee Pannu. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana's sister Rangoli calls Taapsee Pannu 'sasti copy', Anurag Kashyap responds

Honey Singh

Honey Singh in trouble

Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi

Javed-Shabana ecstatic for Zoya Akhtar

Alia Bhatt

Huge security for Inshallah

MOST POPULAR

1

Now shop at Dubai airports using Indian rupee

2

Forget OnePlus 7! This smartphone has breakthrough technology under Rs 15,000

3

Mumbai Police officer rescues dog from flood water; watch video

4

What’s up with WhatsApp? Facebook fails while Twitter triumphs

5

After family is arrested on charges of murder, cops take care of pet dog

more

Editors' Picks

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham