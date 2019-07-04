Thursday, Jul 04, 2019 | Last Update : 09:49 AM IST

Kangana's sister Rangoli calls Taapsee Pannu 'sasti copy', Anurag Kashyap responds

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 4, 2019, 9:47 am IST
Updated : Jul 4, 2019, 9:47 am IST

Rangoli Chandel has recently slammed Taapsee Pannu over her tweet on Kangana Ranaut starrer Judgementall Hai Kya's trailer.

 Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel slams Taapsee Pannu. (Photo: Instagram)

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao starrer Judgementall Hai Kya's trailer is out and it is getting a positive response from the masses, critics as well as Bollywood celebs.

Recently, like other B-town celebs, Taapsee Pannu too praised Judgementall Hai Kya trailer on Twitter. She wrote, "This is so cool!!!! Always had high expectations out of this one n this looks so worth it !  #JudgementallHaiKya".

However, Taapsee's tweet didn't go well with Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel as she bashed her Twitter. Responding to 'Manmarziyaan' actor's tweet, Rangoli wrote, "Kuch log Kangana ko copy kar ke he apni dukaan chalate hain, magar pls note, they never acknowledge her not even a mention of her name in praising the trailer, last I heard Taapsee ji said Kangana needs a double filter and Tapsee ji you need to stop being a sasti copy".

Soon after that, director and dear friend Anurag came in support of Taapsee Pannu. He responded to Rangoli's tweet by writing, "Come on Rangoli.. this is going too far.. this is really really desperate.. I really don’t know what to say to this . Having worked with both your sister and Taapsee .. I just don’t get this ..praising the trailer means praising all aspect of it. Which includes Kangana".

Well, Taapsee is not the only one whom Rangoli bashed on Twitter post the release of Judgementall Hai Kya trailer. Earlier, Rangoli has also engaged in banter with Varun Dhawan when he wrote about the trailer. He had tweeted, "What a mast trailer. Amazing lead and supporting cast backed by some great writting.Looks like alot of fun #JudgementallHaiKyaTrailer".

But, Rangoli didn't spare him as well and replied to him by tweeting, "Kangana ka bhi naam likh dete sir!! Wo bhi kisi ko bachi hai usne bhi mehnat ki hai !!! @Varun_dvn ".

Later, Varun smartly handled the situation. He tweeted, "Loving everyone from satish sir, Hussain,raj and specially Kangana aur lead cast ka wohi matlab tha maam. Best wishes."

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao starrer Judgementall Hai Kya also feature Satish Kaushik, Amyra Dastur, Hussain Dalal in pivotal roles. Directed by Prakash Kovelamudi, Judgementall Hai Kya is slated to release on July 26, 2019.

