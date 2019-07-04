Thursday, Jul 04, 2019 | Last Update : 02:32 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Dharmendra asks Sunny to 'learn something' from MP Mann; Twitterati can't keep calm

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 4, 2019, 12:53 pm IST
Updated : Jul 4, 2019, 12:53 pm IST

Senior Deol's confusing tweet was met with hilarious responses from the Twitter users.

Dharmendra with son Sunny Deol at the event. (File Photo)
Mumbai: Actor turned politician Sunny Deol's received some fatherly advice from Dharmendra today morning. The senior Deol took to social media to advise Sunny to learn something from Bhagwant Mann, MP from Sangrur constituency.

The tweet came in response to a Twitter user @iamSunnyTakher, who in an tweet had posted Sunny’s pics with ‘looking so Dashing’ caption.

"Sunny,My son try to learn something from my Son like,Bhagwant Singh Maan , MP from Sangrur. What a sacrifice , to serve mother India ????????. Jeete raho Maan , Bahut, Bahut maan hai , mujhe aap par," Dharmendra wrote.

Dharmendra's confusing tweet was met with hilarious responses from the Twitter users. Read some of the reactions here:

When one of the users asked, “Kya sacrifice kiya mann ne.” The veteran actor responded, “APNA krodon ka pesha, His film career.”

Sunny Deol became a member of parliament for the first time after he defeated Congress's Sunil Jakhar with a massive margin in the recent general election. He is the third person in his family to enter into politics after his father Dharmendra and stepmother Hema Malini.

Meanwhile, Sunny was last seen in box-office dud 'Blank'. The actor is all set to take the plunge into direction with upcoming Bollywood film 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas', which marks the debut of his son Karan Deol.

