Blackbuck poaching: Court warns Salman Khan bail will be rejected if he fails to appear

On April 5 last year, Khan was sentenced to five years imprisonment after being found guilty of killing two blackbucks.

Mumbai: A Jodhpur court on Thursday warned actor Salman Khan that his bail will be rejected if failed to appear before it in the next hearing in connection with the 1998 blackbuck poaching case.

The warning was given to the actor after he failed to appear. The court then posted the matter to September 27.

On April 5 last year, Khan was sentenced to five years imprisonment after being found guilty of killing two blackbucks in Jodhpur during the shooting of his 1998 movie 'Hum Saath Saath Hain'.

However, the court later granted him bail after he spent two nights at the Jodhpur jail.

His co-stars -- Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam Kothari and Tabu -- besides another accused Dushyant Singh were acquitted due to lack of evidence.

In May, the Jodhpur bench of the Rajasthan High Court had issued fresh notices to the actors following an appeal by the Rajasthan government against their acquittal by a chief judicial magistrate's court.

Notice was also issued to Dushyant Singh who was allegedly accompanying the actors when the poaching took place.

The high court had on March 11 issued notices to the five respondents on the state government's appeal challenging their acquittal.