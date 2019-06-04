Tuesday, Jun 04, 2019 | Last Update : 07:15 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Watch: How musician Ilaiyaraaja loses cool on security guard; video goes viral

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jun 4, 2019, 5:39 pm IST
Updated : Jun 4, 2019, 5:39 pm IST

The concert was attended by renowned singers like S.P. Balasubramaniam, K.J. Yesudas and others.

Ilaiyaraaja.
 Ilaiyaraaja.

Mumbai: Popular musician Ilaiyaraaja has recently lost his cool on security personnel during his live concert.

The concert was attended by renowned singers like S.P. Balasubramaniam, K.J. Yesudas and others. However, the event caught attention for Ilaiyaraaja's anger as the video of him getting angry at the security guard went viral on social media.

Watch the video here:

As per reports, the guard appeared on the stage to offer water to the musicians, however, the security personnel's gesture didn't go well with Ilaiyaraaja. He called the guard and questioned him for his deed.

Later, the musician wnet on to speak rudely with the audience saying how people who had paid Rs 500 and 1000 had occupied seats of spectators who paid Rs 10,000. This rude behaviour didn't go well with audiences.

Meanwhile, the concert held at the EVP Film City yesterday.

Tags: ilaiyaraaja, viral video, ilaiyaraaja live concert
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Entertainment

Veena Malik. (Photo: Instagram)

Pakistani actor Veena Malik makes insensitive remark about missing An-32 aircraft

Posters of Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Super 30.’

Super 30 trailer: Hrithik Roshan as Anand Kumar is superhero for commoners; watch now

Cinema vs Cricket. (Photo: Twitter/Instagram)

Is Bollywood no longer afraid of ICC Cricket World Cup?

Shah Rukh Khan.

Video: Shah Rukh Khan surprises guests by attending hairstylist's sister's wedding

MOST POPULAR

1

Smriti Irani's PF certificate to be auctioned; proceeds to help women artisans

2

ICC World Cup 2019: South Africa vs India; DC's Dream11 Prediction

3

Smartphone tech we are dying for is real and it’s not from Apple or Samsung

4

Is Bollywood no longer afraid of ICC Cricket World Cup?

5

First leaked images of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 are probably fake, but they look great

more

Editors' Picks

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham