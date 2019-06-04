Watch: How musician Ilaiyaraaja loses cool on security guard; video goes viral

The concert was attended by renowned singers like S.P. Balasubramaniam, K.J. Yesudas and others.

Mumbai: Popular musician Ilaiyaraaja has recently lost his cool on security personnel during his live concert.

The concert was attended by renowned singers like S.P. Balasubramaniam, K.J. Yesudas and others. However, the event caught attention for Ilaiyaraaja's anger as the video of him getting angry at the security guard went viral on social media.

Watch the video here:

As per reports, the guard appeared on the stage to offer water to the musicians, however, the security personnel's gesture didn't go well with Ilaiyaraaja. He called the guard and questioned him for his deed.

Later, the musician wnet on to speak rudely with the audience saying how people who had paid Rs 500 and 1000 had occupied seats of spectators who paid Rs 10,000. This rude behaviour didn't go well with audiences.

Meanwhile, the concert held at the EVP Film City yesterday.