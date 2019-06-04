Tuesday, Jun 04, 2019 | Last Update : 07:15 PM IST

Pakistani actor Veena Malik makes insensitive remark about missing An-32 aircraft

ANI
Published : Jun 4, 2019, 6:54 pm IST
Updated : Jun 4, 2019, 6:54 pm IST

An Indian Air Force transport aircraft with 13 personnel went missing in Arunachal Pradesh.

Veena Malik. (Photo: Instagram)
New Delhi: Conveniently forgetting about the fame and money she earned in India, Pakistani actor Veena Malik made an insensitive remark about the missing An-32 aircraft of the Indian Air Force.

In an apparent jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'cloud-radar' comment, the actor distastefully quipped that IAF AN-32 aircraft didn't actually crash, but couldn't be detected due to cloudy weather. "#IAF An-32 hasn't crashed. Weather is too CLOUDY and Radars can't detect it - Military Scientist, PM Shree #NarendraModi @IAF_MCC @narendramodi," she wrote and also added a smiley face emoji to her already inconsiderate tweet.

An Indian Air Force transport aircraft with 13 personnel, including seven officers and six air warriors, on board, went missing in Arunachal Pradesh after it took-off from Assam's Jorhat on Monday afternoon.

ISRO satellites and Naval P-8I spy planes have been pressed into service to locate the missing aircraft. This is not the first time the actor, whose career gained momentum after she featured in the Indian reality show 'Big Boss', has made a thoughtless remark about the Indian armed forces.

Earlier in February, Veena mocked IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, who was captured by Pakistan after he shot down a Pakistani F-16 post a dogfight.

While people from both sides of the border were urging for the officer's safe return, Malik decided to post an extremely compassionless tweet sharing a picture of the officer, "Abhi Abhi Tu Ayo Ho...Achi Mehmaan Nawazi Ho GI Aap Ki," she wrote.

Shortly after the tweet went viral, many, including Swara Bhaskar, slammed Veena for her tweet.

